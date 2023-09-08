Renewables auction prompts fears over future of North Sea wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Renewables auction prompts fears over future of North Sea wind farms

Could the UK Government's subsidy scheme thwart planned developments?

By Keith Findlay
Offshore wind turbines.
Have clouds been cast over the future of North Sea wind turbines?

The UK’s latest renewable energy auction has been branded an “energy security disaster” and sparked fears over the future of North Sea wind farms.

“Dismal”, “failure” and “major blow” were among other responses after there were no bids from offshore wind developers for the latest Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

Scotland currently has only three offshore wind farms under construction, although many more are planned.

Vast swathes of the North Sea are earmarked for turbines following Crown Estate Scotland’s mammoth ScotWind offshore licensing round last year.

Was the ‘strike’ price set too low?

So why the outcry over the UK Government’s flagship CfD scheme?

CfDs are meant to boost renewable energy production by guaranteeing reneewable energy producers a fixed price for their output. They are also meant to protect households from soaring fuel bills.

The government sets a maximum price companies can charge if they bid for a CfD contract.

Offshore wind farm at sunset.
Offshore wind farm at sunset

According to the industry, the £44 per megawatt-hour (MWh) maxium set by the UK Government in its latest CfD auction, was too low to attract offshore wind developers.

Costs have shot up, making the goverment’s inflation-linked offer too cheap, firms say.

Today’s CfD announcement, delivered new onshore wind contracts throughout the UK.

There were also deals, efffectively government subsidies, for solar energy developers.

And the government hailed its backing for a record number of tidal energy schemes.

Solar panels.
There was new support for solar energy. Image: Shutterstock

But the absence of offshore deals prompted widespread criticism.

There were also calls for a higher “strike price” and an “urgent reform” of the system.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow energy and net-zero secretary, said: “The news this morning is an energy security disaster and a £1 billion Tory bombshell that will push bills up for hardworking families.

“The Conservatives have now trashed the industry that was meant to be the crown jewels of the British energy system, blocking the cheap, clean, homegrown power we need.

“Ministers were warned time and again this would happen, but they did not listen.”

Labour's Ed Miliband.
Labour’s Ed Miliband.

Soren Lassen, head of offshore wind research at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the auction round had left the offshore wind industry “reeling”.

He added: “While many expected this outcome, seeing no bids from offshore wind projects in the tender has sent shockwaves through the sector and raised questions about the future of renewable energy in the UK. ”

‘Multi-billion-pound lost opportunity’

Keith Anderson, chief executive of energy firm ScottishPower, said: “This is a multi-billion pound lost opportunity to deliver low-cost energy for consumers and a wake-up call for government.

“The CfD process is recognised globally as a lynchpin of the UK’s offshore success, but it also needs to flex to keep pace with the world around it.

“We all want the same thing, to get more secure, low-cost green offshore wind built in our waters.

“We need to get back on track and consider how we unlock the billions of investment in what is still one of the cheapest ways to generate power and meet the UK’s long-term offshore wind ambitions for the future.”

Keith Anderson, CEO of Scottish Power.
“We all want the same thing, to get more secure, low-cost green offshore wind built in our waters” – Keith Anderson, CEO of Scottish Power. Image: Chris James.

Claire Mack, chief executive of trade body Scottish Renewables, said: “Industry has repeatedly warned of the cost pressures and increased challenges facing developers.

“The UK Government failed to heed these warnings and is now seeing the effect of that inaction.”

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack.
Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack. Image: Tim Edgeler

Scottish marine energy developers welcomed support for their sector.

Orkney-based Orbital Marine Power said its two new CfDs would allow it to expand its activities, with the construction of six turbines, capable of generating a total of 7.2 megwatts (MW), or enough to power up to 9,000 homes, now covered by the scheme.

The firm added: “This positive outcome also means Orbital can make a significant investment in the UK supply chain as it sets about establishing series production of its innovative technology.”

Orbital Marine Power's flagship floating tidal turbine 02, off Orkney.
Orbital Marine Power’s flagship floating tidal turbine 02, off Orkney. Image: OMP.

SSE Renewables secured new contracts for more than half a gigawatt of onshore wind energy.

The company’s Strathy South, Aberarder, and Bhlaraidh Extension onshore wind farm projects in the Highlands, and its Viking development in Ahetland secured CfDs for a total of 605MW of new renewable energy.

More from Business

There was a warm Aberdeen welcome for visitors at Offshore Europe 2023.
Video: Around 30,000 people attend ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023
London stocks moved higher on Friday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
FTSE finishes higher as consumer stocks lift
Soaring temperatures over the past week have ‘brought back the feelgood factor’ for hospitality firm owners (Jeff Moore/PA)
Heatwave a ‘huge relief’ for hospitality sector after miserable summer
North Sea Transition Authority chief executive Stuart Payne.
Stuart Payne: Oil and gas are no longer the only show in town
Jenn Linton and Joanna MacDonald with their Creative HEAD award. Image: Linton & Mac
Aberdeen hairdressers a cut above at national awards
The health of the economy is likely to be a major factor in the next general election (PA)
What are the UK’s economic challenges and how can they be addressed?
Primark parent firm Associated British Foods will update the financial markets on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark owner ABF set to reveal consumer demand amid cost crunch
The GMB Union said there has been ‘some interest’ from potential buyers to snap up the collapsed retailer’s warehouses (James Manning/PA)
Union chasing possible buyers for Wilko warehouses in bid to re-employ staff
Costa Coffee has recalled four products in relation to concerns over ‘small stones’ (Costa Coffee/PA)
Costa Coffee recalls sandwiches and wraps amid fears they contain ‘small stones’
Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks.
Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Aberdeen supermarkets

Conversation