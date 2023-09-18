P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities

Today marks the launch of The P&J 275 Charity Gala 2024 which is set to raise funds for five charity partners across the north and north-east.

The inaugural P&J 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala Homes will take place on January 26 next year at P&J Live, and is an opportunity for the regions to come together to celebrate the charities transforming our communities.

Set to be an inspirational evening, guests of the event will enjoy fine-dining, a charity auction and live entertainment.

As part of The Press and Journal’s 275 anniversary celebrations, The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year.

The goal of the fund is to provide support for The P&J’s charity partners – charities chosen by readers because of all the invaluable work they do for our communities.

The P&J 275 Charity Gala will shine a spotlight on each of the five charity partners and offer an opportunity to give back to those who contribute so much to the north and north-east.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “For our 275th anniversary we wanted to do something big to give something back to our communities and the P&J 275 Charity Gala is the first of a number of events lined up for next year to raise money for our five charity partners.

“The gala is a great opportunity to showcase our charities, for everyone to have a good time and, hopefully, raise a lot of money for good causes in the north and north-east.

“During the process to find our charity partners we also hope our coverage of every nominated charity in our newspaper and website will help raise awareness of the wonderful work going on across the P&J patch and increase support of these charities.”

Readers will be able to vote for who they think should become a charity partner of the Community Fund when voting opens on Wednesday November 1.

All of the charities – who were nominated by readers – will be profiled online, as well as in both the digital and printed editions of the P&J, allowing readers to find out more about each of the worthy causes and heartfelt work the charities do.

Readers will then be able to vote via an online form.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director (north) of headline sponsor Cala Homes, said: “We are proud to be headline sponsor of the P&J 275 Charity Gala. At Cala, having been established right here in Aberdeen in 1875, community spirit and support are part of who we are, and we look forward to being part of this fantastic event that celebrates charities across the north-east.”

Aberdein Considine is another sponsor this year’s event. Managing partner Jacqueline Law said the firm is delighted to provide support for good causes.

She said: “We’re delighted to be part of the P&J 275 Charity Gala.

“It’s an extremely worthwhile initiative, providing an opportunity to support many deserving causes in our local community.”

Marcus Kenny, head of sales at Brookson Legal – who are also sponsoring the event – added: “We’re thrilled to support this year’s event, shining a spotlight on incredible local charities.

“Providing the support they deserve brings us great joy.”

Tracy Clark, managing director for event sponsor ITC Hydraulics and Manufacturing, said community is not only at the heart of the P&J, but of ITC too.

She said: “ITC is delighted to support the inaugural P&J 275 Charity Gala.

“Community is at the heart of ITC and the P&J Community Fund is a wonderful way support a number of well-deserving, local charities.”

A host for the charity gala is yet to be revealed but will be announced in the coming months.

Azets is also lending its support to the charity gala with David Booth, regional managing partner, stating: “Azets is delighted to be involved in the charity gala this year supporting multiple charities across the region, which are doing amazing work in the community.”

Director Debbie Mitchell of sponsor Atholl Scott Financial Services said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to be associated with this event and the tremendous charity initiative.

“We hope the local business community comes together to support some of the area’s most worthy causes.”

Chairman and managing director at Balmoral Group Sir James Milne CBE, explained Balmoral Group is looking forward to sponsoring and celebrating The Press and Journal’s 275th anniversary at the event in January.

He said: “We are looking forward to helping celebrate the P&J’s 275th year, a tremendous achievement, while supporting local charities – something that is very close to our hearts.

“See you at the Gala.”

Tickets are on sale now.