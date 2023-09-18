P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities

The inaugural P&J 275 Charity Gala will celebrate the charities transforming our communities

By Jenna Scott
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.

Today marks the launch of The P&J 275 Charity Gala 2024 which is set to raise funds for five charity partners across the north and north-east.

The inaugural P&J 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala Homes will take place on January 26 next year at P&J Live, and is an opportunity for the regions to come together to celebrate the charities transforming our communities.

Set to be an inspirational evening, guests of the event will enjoy fine-dining, a charity auction and live entertainment.

As part of The Press and Journal’s 275 anniversary celebrations, The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year.

The goal of the fund is to provide support for The P&J’s charity partners – charities chosen by readers because of all the invaluable work they do for our communities.

The P&J 275 Charity Gala will shine a spotlight on each of the five charity partners and offer an opportunity to give back to those who contribute so much to the north and north-east.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “For our 275th anniversary we wanted to do something big to give something back to our communities and the P&J 275 Charity Gala is the first of a number of events lined up for next year to raise money for our five charity partners.

“The gala is a great opportunity to showcase our charities, for everyone to have a good time and, hopefully, raise a lot of money for good causes in the north and north-east.

“During the process to find our charity partners we also hope our coverage of every nominated charity in our newspaper and website will help raise awareness of the wonderful work going on across the P&J patch and increase support of these charities.”

Readers will be able to vote for who they think should become a charity partner of the Community Fund when voting opens on Wednesday November 1.

All of the charities – who were nominated by readers – will be profiled online, as well as in both the digital and printed editions of the P&J, allowing readers to find out more about each of the worthy causes and heartfelt work the charities do.

Readers will then be able to vote via an online form.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director (north) of headline sponsor Cala Homes, said: “We are proud to be headline sponsor of the P&J 275 Charity Gala. At Cala, having been established right here in Aberdeen in 1875, community spirit and support are part of who we are, and we look forward to being part of this fantastic event that celebrates charities across the north-east.”

Aberdein Considine is another sponsor this year’s event. Managing partner Jacqueline Law said the firm is delighted to provide support for good causes.

She said: “We’re delighted to be part of the P&J 275 Charity Gala.

“It’s an extremely worthwhile initiative, providing an opportunity to support many deserving causes in our local community.”

Marcus Kenny, head of sales at Brookson Legal – who are also sponsoring the event – added: “We’re thrilled to support this year’s event, shining a spotlight on incredible local charities.

“Providing the support they deserve brings us great joy.”

Tracy Clark, managing director for event sponsor ITC Hydraulics and Manufacturing, said community is not only at the heart of the P&J, but of ITC too.

She said: “ITC is delighted to support the inaugural P&J 275 Charity Gala.

“Community is at the heart of ITC and the P&J Community Fund is a wonderful way support a number of well-deserving, local charities.”

A host for the charity gala is yet to be revealed but will be announced in the coming months.

Azets is also lending its support to the charity gala with David Booth, regional managing partner, stating: “Azets is delighted to be involved in the charity gala this year supporting multiple charities across the region, which are doing amazing work in the community.”

Director Debbie Mitchell of sponsor Atholl Scott Financial Services said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to be associated with this event and the tremendous charity initiative.

“We hope the local business community comes together to support some of the area’s most worthy causes.”

Chairman and managing director at Balmoral Group Sir James Milne CBE, explained Balmoral Group is looking forward to sponsoring and celebrating The Press and Journal’s 275th anniversary at the event in January.

He said: “We are looking forward to helping celebrate the P&J’s 275th year, a tremendous achievement, while supporting local charities – something that is very close to our hearts.

“See you at the Gala.”

Tickets are on sale now.

More from Business

Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.
Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash’s rein as king may be short-lived
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line
Fishing boat near offshore wind farm.
Minister responds to fishers' anguish over North Sea wind farms
Karen Price, outside her Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.
Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit
Rightmove said house prices are still on track to meet its prediction of a 2% fall over the year as a whole (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Proportion of homes for sale with prices slashed ‘highest in over a decade’
Around a third of people with savings hold most of this money in a current account, the Building Societies Association said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Third of savers ‘keep most of their cash in a current account’
The overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,404 at the end of June 2023 (Alamy/PA)
Number of pubs shutting for good across England and Wales jumps 50%
Permission granted for roof changes to Lossie Community Hub.
New roof for new Lossie Community Hub, more Elgin homes and refusal of Rothes…
Clayholes near Carnoustie is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald.
Farmland in the 'Golden Mile' up for sale
Bob and Kay Adam, from Newhouse of Glamis, have expanded into egg production working with Lidl as part of a five-year contract.
Forfar farming family builds hen unit on back of Lidl incentive