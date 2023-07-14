The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands

Shine a light on your chosen charity today.

In 2023, The Press and Journal celebrates its 275th year of serving the north and north-east of Scotland. We have been your trusted voice, serving our communities for generations.

As part of our 275 celebrations, we are launching The P&J 275 Community Fund, which is our way to celebrate and support the work of local charities.

If your charity is chosen by our reader vote, the charity will receive a minimum of £10,000 in 2024 to help them carry out important work.

But we need your help. We want our readers to help us find all the charities that really make a difference to our communities.

To nominate your chosen charity, simply click the button below or here and fill in the form, telling us why they deserve to become one of our partner charities and highlight the type of work they are doing in our communities.

You can find out more about The P&J 275 Community Fund here or by emailing communityfund@pressandjournal.co.uk – Terms and conditions can be found here.