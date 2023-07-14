The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands

Nominate a charity doing incredible work in our communities to see them in the running to become one of The P&J’s official charity partners in 2024.

By Alex Doyle
Post Thumbnail

Shine a light on your chosen charity today.

In 2023, The Press and Journal celebrates its 275th year of serving the north and north-east of Scotland. We have been your trusted voice, serving our communities for generations.

As part of our 275 celebrations, we are launching The P&J 275 Community Fund, which is our way to celebrate and support the work of local charities.

If your charity is chosen by our reader vote, the charity will receive a minimum of £10,000 in 2024 to help them carry out important work.

But we need your help. We want our readers to help us find all the charities that really make a difference to our communities.

To nominate your chosen charity, simply click the button below or here and fill in the form, telling us why they deserve to become one of our partner charities and highlight the type of work they are doing in our communities.

Terms & Conditions

You can find out more about The P&J 275 Community Fund here or by emailing communityfund@pressandjournal.co.uk – Terms and conditions can be found here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Lindsay was on bail during the trial. Image: DC Thomson
Man who raped sleeping wife jailed for seven years
The P&J 275 Community Fund, bolsters our commitment to charities across the north and north-east.
The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities
Planes, Trains, Everything Youtuber Scott Manson took in Duthie Park's David Welch Winter Gardens on a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Scott Manson/Youtube
What do locals make of Youtuber's TripAdvisor-inspired whistle-stop tour of Aberdeen?
Exterior view of Via Roma in Inverurie.
'Thanks for the memories': Via Roma in Inverurie announces it is closing this week…
To go with story by David Mackay. Haystack by Joan Eardley sells at auction Picture shows; Haystack by Joan Eardley. Aberdeen. Supplied by John Milne Auctioneers Date; 13/07/2023
Rare Joan Eardley Haystack painting sells for record price at Aberdeen auction
A 89-year-old man from Aberdeen was the victim of cyber-fraud.
Three charged after Aberdeen woman has more than £10,000 stolen in cyber theft
HMT Theatre in Aberdeen
Spongebob Musical at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen cancelled due to poor ticket sales
Google Maps image of crossroads on A947 between Newmachar and Dyce.
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on A947 near Newmachar
An array of sports cars at Supercar Day in the Shire.
Supercar Day in the Shire: Owners urged to show off motors for good cause
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's boss on North Sea strikes, going green and the firm's 'winning' strategy