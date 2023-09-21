Dozens of Petrofac workers to strike on Ithaca assets after ‘clawback’ offer rejected

Around 85 Petrofac workers will strike for six days after rejecting a pay deal their union claimed would amount to a £6,000 pay cut.

Unite the Union said the workers had “overwhelmingly rejected” the deal because of a dispute over “clawback” provisions

The dispute centres on a 14 days “clawback” policy set by Ithaca Energy, whose assets the workers are assigned to, the union added.

Unite said Petrofac had offered to reduce the policy to 12 days, with the industry norm being seven days.

‘This is unnacceptable’

Sharon Graham, the union’s general-secretary, said members rejected the latest offer because it would leave them working the highest number of “clawback days” in the offshore sector, resulting in up to £6,000 lost income per worker.

“This is unacceptable,” Ms Graham said, adding: “Our members will have their union’s full support in the latest phase of their strike action.”

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the dispute would continue until Petrofac and Ithaca “get round the table and do right by the workers”.

“If they do not, then Unite will hold them to account as will our members who will take strike action if they have to in order to make their voices heard,” Mr Boland added.

Unite members on the FPF1 platform, Alba floating storage unit, Alba North and Captain installations will strike from October 1-7.

Affected workers include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

The strike action comes hot-on-the-heels of 120 Unite members employed by Wood ending a long running dispute after securing a cumulative 10% pay increase.

Petrofac and Ithaca failed to respond to requests for comment on the latest strike threat.