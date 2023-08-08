Dozens of North Sea Petrofac workers to strike in dispute over pay

Scores of North Sea workers employed by Petrofac are to down tools later this month as part of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Trade union Unite confirmed said it had received an “emphatic” mandate from about 80 contractors stationed on Ithaca Energy assets.

Should the industrial action go ahead, operations on the FPF-1, Captain, Alba and Alba North installations could all be impacted. The workers preparing to walk out include electrical, production and mechanical technicians, as well as deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

On the FPF-1 floating facility, three 24-hour strikes involving 50 Unite members will take place on August 21, 23 and 28. A continuous overtime ban will also come into effect on August 21 as workers try to secure an improved pay offer.

Unite plans to announce walk out dates involving about 30 workers on the Captain and Alba installations later this week. This dispute centres on Ithaca’s 14 days “clawback policy”, which the union has branded “draconian”. According to Unite, the policy is significantly above the industry norm of seven days, and equivalent to £6,000 lost income per worker.

‘Strong and resolute’ offshore workers

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Petrofac membership remain strong and resolute in their determination to secure a better deal from the company.

“Our members working on Ithaca Energy installations are involved in a long-running dispute with the contractor over fair pay and also the 14 days clawback policy. We will continue to fully support our members in the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

After months of turbulence, in which numerous strike ballots were carried out, unrest in the North Sea has begun to ease.

But with inflation still a big issue in the UK, the sector is not out of the woods yet.

Unite has warned its members are “prepared to fight” to boost their pay.

John Boland, an industrial officer with the union, added: “Unite received an emphatic mandate in support of industrial action from our Petrofac membership. Our members are prepared to fight on for a fair pay offer and better work-life balance, because Petrofac and Ithaca Energy refuse to do the right thing. The company and the operator have another opportunity to get round the table with Unite to resolve these disputes before any industrial action starts. We would encourage them to do so but the ball is in their court.”

A Petrofac spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to reaching an agreement through continued, constructive dialogue with the union.” Ithaca was approached for comment.