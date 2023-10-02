Transform Business Festival returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transform Business Festival returns to Aberdeen

The event will bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses of all sizes from across the north-east.

By Kelly Wilson
Transform Business Festival will return to Aberdeen next month. Image: Big Partnership
Transform Business Festival will return to Aberdeen next month following its successful inaugural year.

The event, hosted by Aberdeen Science Centre, brings together entrepreneurs, start-ups, and businesses of all sizes for a full day of interactive workshops, networking opportunities and inspirational speakers.

More than 20 events will take place throughout the day, with the aim of inspiring businesses to seek out new opportunities.

Speakers include Eric Doyle, digital commercial strategist and TEDx speaker, alongside Rose Owen, award-winning entrepreneur and Radical Honesty trainer.

Guest speakers at Transform Business Festival

The festival’s headline event will also feature keynote speaker Rob Law, founder and chief executive of Trunki, the innovative company renowned for its line of children’s ride-on suitcases.

Mr Law will share the highs and lows of his entrepreneurial journey, where he triumphed against the odds in both his personal and professional life.

There will also be a series of “fireside chats” hosted throughout the day.

These will feature industry experts including Mike Duncan, north-east business development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses and Bob Keiller, chairman of Our Union Street, addressing current issues facing the region’s firms.

There will  also be a questions and answers session.

‘Ignite, nurture and transform businesses’

Gary McEwan, chief executive at business support group Elevator, said: “We are delighted to bring back the Transform Business Festival after a hugely successful first year which welcomed more than 300 budding entrepreneurs.

Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan, previously speaking at a P&J Morning Briefing event.

“Supporting entrepreneurial talent across Scotland is at the heart of what we do at Elevator.

“Our aim is to ignite nurture, and transform the business journey of clients in the region.

“This year’s festival is an excellent opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to come together, learn and connect.”

The festival, which takes place on November 14, is being delivered by Business Gateway and Elevator in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

2