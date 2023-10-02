Transform Business Festival returns to Aberdeen

Transform Business Festival will return to Aberdeen next month following its successful inaugural year.

The event, hosted by Aberdeen Science Centre, brings together entrepreneurs, start-ups, and businesses of all sizes for a full day of interactive workshops, networking opportunities and inspirational speakers.

More than 20 events will take place throughout the day, with the aim of inspiring businesses to seek out new opportunities.

Speakers include Eric Doyle, digital commercial strategist and TEDx speaker, alongside Rose Owen, award-winning entrepreneur and Radical Honesty trainer.

Guest speakers at Transform Business Festival

The festival’s headline event will also feature keynote speaker Rob Law, founder and chief executive of Trunki, the innovative company renowned for its line of children’s ride-on suitcases.

Mr Law will share the highs and lows of his entrepreneurial journey, where he triumphed against the odds in both his personal and professional life.

There will also be a series of “fireside chats” hosted throughout the day.

These will feature industry experts including Mike Duncan, north-east business development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses and Bob Keiller, chairman of Our Union Street, addressing current issues facing the region’s firms.

There will also be a questions and answers session.

‘Ignite, nurture and transform businesses’

Gary McEwan, chief executive at business support group Elevator, said: “We are delighted to bring back the Transform Business Festival after a hugely successful first year which welcomed more than 300 budding entrepreneurs.

“Supporting entrepreneurial talent across Scotland is at the heart of what we do at Elevator.

“Our aim is to ignite nurture, and transform the business journey of clients in the region.

“This year’s festival is an excellent opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to come together, learn and connect.”

The festival, which takes place on November 14, is being delivered by Business Gateway and Elevator in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.