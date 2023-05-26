Our Union Street: Army of volunteers needed to bring ‘sparkle back’ to Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hunt is on for an army of volunteers to help “bring some sparkle back” to Aberdeen city centre.

Our Union Street was set up in March to breathe new life into the Granite Mile and has since gathered more than 10,000 ideas from the public.

Between 15 and 20 themes emerged, which will be published and shared ahead of a meeting in the Music Hall next month.

The meeting will offer people the opportunity to put themselves forward to lead or take part in projects which emerge from each of the themes.

The group is now looking for a force of volunteers – which will be called The Street Union – to make the ideas become a reality.

Bob Keiller, the mastermind behind the Our Union Street effort, said the group is ready to “roll up its sleeves”.

He is appealing to anyone who wants to play a part to join the movement.

“The first phase of our activity was very much about listening,” he said. “And we will continue to listen.

“However, it is important that we now start to move forward and act upon what has been an enormous public response.

“As we progress, we want to build a community that is passionate about Union Street, and to mobilise a volunteer force that will really make a difference.”

‘Next chapter’ for Union Street

The not-for-profit group hopes to fill the 47 empty shops on Union Street, and will soon launch a nationwide hunt for new businesses.

However, many of the objectives and interventions taken on by the organisation will be drawn from the ideas submitted by the public.

Mr Keiller added: “We want people of all ages and backgrounds to be part of the next chapter for this street when we can hopefully bring some sparkle back to the Granite Mile.

“Not all of this will be about physical work. In many cases, research is going to be required, as well as administrative work, so this is an open opportunity to all.”

Bob Christie, managing director of Concept Promotional Merchandise has provided the group with PPE.

He says he is “delighted” to be backing The Street Union volunteer campaign to help shape the future of the city.

Mr Christie added: “We have been on the go for 25 years and I have witnessed the many changes during the ups and downs of the oil and gas industry and the changing face of the city centre. I believe it’s vitally important to support investment in your home city and to embrace the potential of what Aberdeen has to offer.”

View of Aberdeen

Meanwhile, students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment at Robert Gordon University are to take part in a major exhibition called View of Aberdeen.

The new gallery collection will go on display at the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Saturday and will be there for the next five years.

It’s part of a wider View of Aberdeen project being led by Aberdeen City Council to encourage people to reflect on their experiences of Aberdeen, what the city is like today, and what it could be like in the future.

Principal lecturer, Neil Lamb, said: “Each year students at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture design sustainable and well-considered structures and spaces that reflect society’s aspirations.

“We create exciting places for people to work, live and play in Aberdeen and it is fantastic that these visions will be shared in the View of Aberdeen exhibition.

“Aberdeen has a lot to offer both visitors and residents and our city has huge potential. We need to celebrate our distinctiveness here in the north-east and to think bigger and smarter with a long-term vision to enhance the city’s future. I’m looking forward to encouraging others to engage in the conversation to consider what the city means to them as part of the View of Aberdeen exhibition.”

To register as a volunteer and join the Music Hall meeting, visit ourunionstreet.com