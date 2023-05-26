Our Union Street: Army of volunteers needed to bring ‘sparkle back’ to Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Our Union Street: Army of volunteers needed to bring ‘sparkle back’ to Aberdeen city centre

More than 1,100 people have already registered an interest in taking part.

By Lauren Taylor
Bob Christie standing holding a purple hi-vis vest with the Our Union Street logo.
Bob Christie of Concept Promotional Merchandise with some of the PPE he has donated to the Our Union Street group. Image: Michal Wachucik / Abermedia.

The hunt is on for an army of volunteers to help “bring some sparkle back” to Aberdeen city centre.

Our Union Street was set up in March to breathe new life into the Granite Mile and has since gathered more than 10,000 ideas from the public.

Between 15 and 20 themes emerged, which will be published and shared ahead of a meeting in the Music Hall next month.

The meeting will offer people the opportunity to put themselves forward to lead or take part in projects which emerge from each of the themes.

The group is now looking for a force of volunteers – which will be called The Street Union – to make the ideas become a reality.

Bob Keiller, the mastermind behind the Our Union Street effort, said the group is ready to “roll up its sleeves”.

He is appealing to anyone who wants to play a part to join the movement.

“The first phase of our activity was very much about listening,” he said. “And we will continue to listen.

“However, it is important that we now start to move forward and act upon what has been an enormous public response.

“As we progress, we want to build a community that is passionate about Union Street, and to mobilise a volunteer force that will really make a difference.”

Bob Keiller standing on Aberdeen's busy Union Street.
Bob Keiller is encouraging the public to join The Street Union. Image: Our Union Street

‘Next chapter’ for Union Street

The not-for-profit group hopes to fill the 47 empty shops on Union Street, and will soon launch a nationwide hunt for new businesses.

However, many of the objectives and interventions taken on by the organisation will be drawn from the ideas submitted by the public.

Mr Keiller added: “We want people of all ages and backgrounds to be part of the next chapter for this street when we can hopefully bring some sparkle back to the Granite Mile.

“Not all of this will be about physical work. In many cases, research is going to be required, as well as administrative work, so this is an open opportunity to all.”

Bob Christie, managing director of Concept Promotional Merchandise has provided the group with PPE.

He says he is “delighted” to be backing The Street Union volunteer campaign to help shape the future of the city.

Mr Christie added: “We have been on the go for 25 years and I have witnessed the many changes during the ups and downs of the oil and gas industry and the changing face of the city centre. I believe it’s vitally important to support investment in your home city and to embrace the potential of what Aberdeen has to offer.”

View of Aberdeen

Meanwhile, students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment at Robert Gordon University are to take part in a major exhibition called View of Aberdeen.

The new gallery collection will go on display at the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Saturday and will be there for the next five years.

It’s part of a wider View of Aberdeen project being led by Aberdeen City Council to encourage people to reflect on their experiences of Aberdeen, what the city is like today, and what it could be like in the future.

Principal lecturer, Neil Lamb, said: “Each year students at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture design sustainable and well-considered structures and spaces that reflect society’s aspirations.

“We create exciting places for people to work, live and play in Aberdeen and it is fantastic that these visions will be shared in the View of Aberdeen exhibition.

“Aberdeen has a lot to offer both visitors and residents and our city has huge potential. We need to celebrate our distinctiveness here in the north-east and to think bigger and smarter with a long-term vision to enhance the city’s future. I’m looking forward to encouraging others to engage in the conversation to consider what the city means to them as part of the View of Aberdeen exhibition.”

To register as a volunteer and join the Music Hall meeting, visit ourunionstreet.com

