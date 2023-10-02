Huge 7ft flapper skate found dead on Moray beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge 7ft flapper skate found dead on Moray beach

Very little is known about the elusive creatures, which are critically endangered.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Dead flapper skate on its back on wet sand.
The dead flapper skate was found on its back on Lossiemouth's East Beach. Image: Calum Reid.

Tests have been done to examine what happened to cause a huge 7ft flapper skate to be found dead on a Lossiemouth beach.

The massive fish was discovered by a runner on the East Beach who was amazed by its size.

Despite its imposing presence, very little is known about the species. It is critically endangered and Scottish waters are one of the last places they survive.

After being alerted to the dead flapper skate in Lossiemouth, experts visited the beach within hours to try to work out what happened to it.

What happened to Lossiemouth flapper skate?

Runner Calum Reid discovered the dead flapper skate about a mile from Lossiemouth on the town’s East Beach.

He said: “I’ll go running along either one of the beaches in Lossiemouth pretty much every day, and I’ve never come across anything like it.

Flapper skate on its front with sun on the sand.
There were no visible signs of injury on the flapper skate. Image: Chris Rickard

“It’s really quite rare for one to wash up on the beach like that, it’s a hefty creature.”

Mr Reid estimates the skate stretched to 7ft in length with a span of more than 5ft from tip to tip.

Despite being found dead on the sand, there were no obvious signs to show what had happened to the flapper skate.

How common are flapper skates?

Chris Rickard, cofounder of Shark and Skate Scotland, got in his car to Lossiemouth as soon as he heard about the find.

The Macduff-based conservationist is gathering information about flapper skates across Scotland to try and learn more about the elusive creatures.

Although they are commonly associated with deeper waters, they are also known to come close to the shore.

Mr Rickard and his fellow cofounder Lauren Smith are gathering data about sightings of flapper skates and their egg sacks to determine the numbers and reach of the species.

Lauren Smith and Chris Rickard in hooded jackets holding egg sacks from flapper skates to camera.
Lauren Smith and Chris Rickard, cofounders of Shark and Skate Scotland, holding flapper skate egg sacks. Image: Chris Rickard

Mr Rickard carried out a necropsy on the flapper skate to search for clues as to its cause of death with samples of its vertebrae due to be sent to Queen’s University in Belfast as part of a study to examine how old the fish are.

He said: “I could tell this was a female. I couldn’t see any of her eggs, but could see what her last meal was, which was a couple of large edible crabs, maybe seven or eight inches across, and some small flat fish.

“It wasn’t a massive meal, but at the same time it’s enough to say she wasn’t starving, and there wasn’t any other sign of what has killed her.

“It could be old age, there were no signs of any external wounds, but at the same time it could be just one of those things.”

NatureScot says flapper skates are critically endangered and most commonly found in the northern North Sea off the north-west coast. It is now illegal to land them commercially in Scotland.

Meet Scotland’s most critically endangered shark you’ve never heard of – and the people trying to save it

