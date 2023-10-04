New Shetland waste recycling project awarded £120,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New Shetland waste recycling project awarded £120,000

The firm says the initiative will contribute to national net-zero emissions targets.

By Alex Banks
Leigh Smith is hopeful of contributing to local economic growth. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise Date
A new Shetland-based firm has been awarded a £120,000 grant to help towards recycling industrial waste locally.

Aquila Waste Management Solutions’ project will cost £539,200 and is expected to contribute to Scotland’s goal of transitioning to net-zero emissions.

The waste management firm says it will create four green jobs, with more to follow in further phases.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) awarded the grant to help the firm retain an existing waste transfer facility on the islands.

Aquila committed to providing local benefits

The  Scottish Environment Protection Agency-approved facility is six miles north of Lerwick and first operated in 1982. It was previously run by Aberdeen-based TWMA.

Aquila director Leigh Smith said the funding would help boost local economic growth.

He added: “This funding has not only protected the existing jobs but will help to create new well-paid local green jobs.

“It has helped to bolster what is a significant investment from us and underpins our commitment to delivering crucial waste management services to the industries of Shetland. ”

What will HIE’s grant support?

As well as supporting with renovation costs, HIE’s funding will contribute to the cost of essential equipment and upgrades.

Senior development manager for HIE’s Shetland area team George Irvine is looking forward to seeing local benefits.

Mr Irvine said: “It is great to see Aquila’s commitment to finding green solutions for industrial waste.

“Without Aquila this activity would have to be undertaken off island. We are delighted to support the company and eagerly anticipate further collaboration as the project progresses.

“The project retains both employment and a vital local service for a range of industries.”

