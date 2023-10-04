New Shetland waste recycling project awarded £120,000

A new Shetland-based firm has been awarded a £120,000 grant to help towards recycling industrial waste locally.

Aquila Waste Management Solutions’ project will cost £539,200 and is expected to contribute to Scotland’s goal of transitioning to net-zero emissions.

The waste management firm says it will create four green jobs, with more to follow in further phases.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) awarded the grant to help the firm retain an existing waste transfer facility on the islands.

Aquila committed to providing local benefits

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency-approved facility is six miles north of Lerwick and first operated in 1982. It was previously run by Aberdeen-based TWMA.

Aquila director Leigh Smith said the funding would help boost local economic growth.

He added: “This funding has not only protected the existing jobs but will help to create new well-paid local green jobs.

“It has helped to bolster what is a significant investment from us and underpins our commitment to delivering crucial waste management services to the industries of Shetland. ”

What will HIE’s grant support?

As well as supporting with renovation costs, HIE’s funding will contribute to the cost of essential equipment and upgrades.

Senior development manager for HIE’s Shetland area team George Irvine is looking forward to seeing local benefits.

Mr Irvine said: “It is great to see Aquila’s commitment to finding green solutions for industrial waste.

“Without Aquila this activity would have to be undertaken off island. We are delighted to support the company and eagerly anticipate further collaboration as the project progresses.

“The project retains both employment and a vital local service for a range of industries.”