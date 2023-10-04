Five-bedroom detached cottage in heart of Royal Deeside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-bedroom detached cottage in heart of Royal Deeside for sale

Boothnagowan in Torphins, Banchory, has five bedrooms and lots of traditional features while being tastefully modernised in keeping with 21st Century living

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The royal deeside cottage
Boothnagowan, a cottage in Torphins, Banchory.

Now and again a property comes along that oozes charm, right down to even its name.

Boothnagowan on Balvenie Road, Torphins, Banchory is a five-bedroom detached cottage in the heart of the Royal Deeside village.

The cottage has been tastefully modernised, making it ideal for 21st Century lifestyles, while retaining many traditional features.

Among the original elements are the impressive fireplace in the lounge and the exposed stone wall in the kitchen.

The living room of the cottage with three sofas, a wooden coffee table, a large fireplace and navy blue and yellow walls
Boothnagowan blends traditional charm with modern touches.

Following the surveyors’ visit to prepare the Home Report, the owners have carried out some improvements to the property.

These enhancements include having all of the external window frames sanded, repaired and repainted, as well as having the concrete pointing renewed at the rear of the property.

Royal Deeside cottage perfect for families

Upon entering the home, first stop is a welcoming hallway, which leads on to all further rooms which are set over two floors.

The spacious dining kitchen has been recently fitted with contemporary wall and base units, and boasts ample space for family dining or for entertaining.

The kitchen in the royal deeside cottage with grey-blue cupboards, wood-effect countertops, a metal oven with a gas hob and a dining table for four. The walls are painted blue except one wall with exposed stone, which features a window
The exposed stone wall is a lovely feature of the kitchen.

The impressive lounge has three large windows which allow for lots of natural light.

Taking centre stage is the original stone fireplace which is home to a large wood-burning stove for cosy nights in.

Located adjacent to the lounge, is bedroom number four, which is currently being used as a home gym or family room, but could easily be used as a bedroom.

To the rear of the property is double bedroom five which features excellent built-in storage within the wardrobe.

Another view of the kitchen
The well-equipped and attractive kitchen.

Further along the rear hall is the spacious bathroom, which is fitted with a four-piece suite.

The ground floor accommodation is completed by a handy utility room, which offers ample space for additional appliances and extra storage.

The hallway with a patterned wallpaper on one section of the wall and green and brown paint on the others
The hallway with wooden floor and leading to other rooms.

Moving upstairs to the first floor is via a stairwell in the lounge, which leads on to the master bedroom.

This is a generous size with two large front-facing windows and with lots of room for free-standing furniture.

Again, there is excellent storage within the built-in wardrobe.

One of the bedrooms, with walls to match the living room, a double bed and a large dresser
One of the good-sized bedrooms.

The Jack and Jill shower room, featuring a contemporary three-piece suite, can be accessed from here.

Also on this floor is double bedroom two which is also a great size with ample space for free-standing furniture.

The landing, accessed via the main stairwell from the ground floor hall, is spacious and leads on to the remaining double bedroom three.

A bright pink children's bedroom in the royal deeside property, featuring pastel pink, purple and blue painted ceiling, a pink framed bed with multi-coloured fairy lights and a large window.
Another bedroom in this charming family home.

The additional room to the rear of the property is currently used as a playroom or sitting room, but it would be suitable as a sixth bedroom if required.

Finally, to complete the accommodation on the first floor is the handy cloakroom toilet.

One of the bathrooms in the cottage has dark blue walls, a statement mirror and blue and white patterned floor tiles.
Style in even the smallest rooms.

Boothnagowan is in the centre of this Upper Deeside village and is approximately 20 miles West of Aberdeen.

Torphins offers easy commuting to the Industrial Estates at Westhill, Kingswells, Dyce and Aberdeen International Airport.

Families are served by Torphins Primary School and secondary schooling at the nearby Aboyne Academy.

A bedroom with a lighter colour scheme, featuring pale green walls and pillows on the double bed
Another light-filled bedroom.

Torphins has a a range of amenities, including a chemist, post office, doctors’ surgery, a popular pub and an Indian restaurant.

A wider range of facilities can be found seven miles away in Banchory or eight miles away in Aboyne.

Boothnagowan is for sale at price over £400,000 with Burnett & Reid LLP and is on the aspc website.

The garden of the cottage with a green lawn, wooden patio and grey patio furniture
A seating area and decking in the garden.

