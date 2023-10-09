Noble Intrepid leaves Kishorn for Aberdeen

The Noble Intrepid jack-up left Kishorn Port on Scotland’s west coast last week and is now bound for a contract with Harbour Energy, via a layover in Aberdeen.

The rig has been at the facility since December 2022 undergoing maintenance, including a full repaint to Noble’s ‘Surf Grey’ colour scheme.

The Intrepid is the first of legacy Maersk Drilling rigs to be fully repainted in Noble colours, following the two companies’ more than £2.4bn ($3bn) merger last year.

At the time of writing on Monday morning the rig was a few miles off Peterhead, heading south and bound for port in Aberdeen, according to marine data tracker Vessel Finder.

Noble Corp has been approached for comment.

Contract options

The Intrepid is then set to work for Harbour Energy providing accommodation for work at the Judy field from December 2023 until September 2024, as part of a £23 million ($28.5m) contract.

The contract contains options to add up to five months of accommodation and well intervention services, comprised of two one-month options for accommodation services at a day rate of £77,000 ($95,000) and one three-month option for well intervention services at £98,000 ($120,000).

Built in 2014, the Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD jack-up design includes accommodation capacity for up to 150 people.

“We have welcomed one of the largest jack up rigs in the world into our dry dock and had the pleasure to look after her, along with the crew and contractors for the last ten months. It really has been a pleasure and we wish a safe journey to all who work and sail on her,” Kishorn Port said in a statement on LinkedIn.

“To Avantis, the contractors on the project and Noble Drilling our client, we thank you for the business and hopefully we can support you again sometime in the future.

“From all at KPL and its partners Ferguson Transport & Shipping and Leiths Scotland we wish you all the very best for the future.”

Shortly after its departure, Kishorn welcomed the Northern Producer into its dry dock as part of the site’s first major decommissioning scope.

Formerly used by EnQuest, the floating production vessel has been sitting outside Kishorn’s docks for more than two years after leaving the EnQuest Dons fields in April 2021.

Judy plans

UK regulator OPRED last week sanctioned production increases at Judy from the proposed Jocelyn South well (30/7a-RJ) and the Judy North well (30/7a-RK), the latter being a re-drill of the original Judy North development well (30/7a-R1) at the Judy riser platform.

According to the filings, drilling will see an increase in oil production of less than 500 tonnes per day and gas production of less than 500,000 cubic meters per day at the field.