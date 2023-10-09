Gallery: Our images show submerged streets as flooding hits Strathspey

Highland communities have been left waterlogged following a weekend of torrential rain.

Heavy showers hammered the north as an amber weather warning came into force.

On Sunday the River Spey burst its banks, sending a stream of muddy floodwater gushing through surrounding fields and villages.

A day on, parts of the Cairngorms National Park have been left unrecognisable; disguised beneath feet of murky water.

Pictures taken in the Badenoch and Strathspey area show the scale of the devastation.

Business owners wade through river water to save premises

Several roads have been left impassable due to water on the carriageway as business owners battle to save their premises.

In Aviemore, a mass clean-up operation is under way.

Caravans at Aviemore Holiday Park have been left marooned by the River Spey as water levels continue to rise.

Meanwhile, local business owners have also been seen pumping water away from their premises.

Our photographer Sandy McCook has been out capturing the worst of the flooding in the area.