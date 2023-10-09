Gallery: Our images show submerged streets as flooding hits Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Our images show submerged streets as flooding hits Strathspey

Parts of the Cairngorms National Park have been left unrecognisable, disguised beneath feet of murky flood water.

By Michelle Henderson
Car wades through dep flood water at Nethy Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Car wades through dep flood water at Nethy Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Highland communities have been left waterlogged following a weekend of torrential rain.

Heavy showers hammered the north as an amber weather warning came into force.

On Sunday the River Spey burst its banks, sending a stream of muddy floodwater gushing through surrounding fields and villages.

A day on, parts of the Cairngorms National Park have been left unrecognisable; disguised beneath feet of murky water.

Pictures taken in the Badenoch and Strathspey area show the scale of the devastation.

Business owners wade through river water to save premises

Several roads have been left impassable due to water on the carriageway as business owners battle to save their premises.

In Aviemore, a mass clean-up operation is under way.

Caravans at Aviemore Holiday Park have been left marooned by the River Spey as water levels continue to rise.

Meanwhile, local business owners have also been seen pumping water away from their premises.

Our photographer Sandy McCook has been out capturing the worst of the flooding in the area.

Flood water surrounds a white home in Aviemore as the trees bloom with autumn colours.
Flood water surrounds a house on Dalfaber Road in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Flood water rises up a signpost as the River Spey burst its banks.
Roads in and around Aviemore have become impassable due to large volumes of water on the roads. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A vehicles drives along a road as fields on both sides are covered in flood water.
Fields surrounding Nethy Bridge have been left submerged below feet of flood water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Flood water swamps fields surrounding Nethy Bridge.
Flood water swamps fields surrounding Nethy Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
An outdoor business has been left waterlogged by the flash flooods.
An Aviemore business has been left flooded following a weekend of torrential rain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A vehicle wades through water up to its bonnet.
A vehicle struggling through flood water, level with its bonnet, in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Flooding transforms fields around Aviemore into a never ending sea.
Pictures taken in the Badenoch and Strathspey area show the scale of the devastation following a weekend of heavy rainfall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Roads in and around Aviemore have been left swamped under floodwater. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Water levels have reached as high as the trees in Aviemore following torrential rain.
Water levels in Aviemore have risen, leaving neighbourhood streets swamped.  Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Flood water swamps fields surrounding Nethy Bridge.
Flood water swamps fields surrounding Nethy Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

