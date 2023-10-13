Inverness debt roadshow to help businesses attract investment

Highlands and Moray businesses are being invited to a debt finance roadshow in Inverness.

British Business Bank is bringing its Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) debt finance roadshow to Inverness Town House on October 25.

The event will bring a variety of debt finance companies looking for opportunities to invest in the north.

The event is targeting “ambitious owners” who seek finance to develop and expand their business.

Support for Highland finance roadshow

Barry McCulloch is the senior manager of Scotland, UK Network at the British Business Bank.

He believes the event should help to “bridge the gap between supply and demand for finance”.

He said: “Access to finance remains a barrier to growth for businesses in the Highlands and Moray – particularly in rural areas.

“Small businesses may struggle to stay informed about debt market developments and connecting with alternative debt lenders from the central belt can be challenging.

“The event provides a rare opportunity for businesses to engage with lenders, offering both growth and working capital via a range of debt products.”

Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) have worked together to help create the event.

‘Torrid time’ for north businesses

David Richardson is the Highlands and Islands development manager for FSB.

He said businesses in then north have faced several struggles in recent times and is hoping it changes soon.

Mr Richardson said: “It’s no secret that the north’s businesses have been going through a torrid time in recent years.

“What with Covid, skyrocketing costs, staff shortages and more, and many have been battling for survival. The need for support is obvious.”

Mr Richardson is hopeful the event will help local entrepreneurs in creating “strong, vibrant and sustainable businesses”.

He added: “We believe it will make a real difference to entrepreneurs who have almost everything they need, but who just require finance to get them over the line to success.”