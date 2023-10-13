Plans for much-needed new NHS dentist for Inverness approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Plans for much-needed new NHS dentist for Inverness approved

The new practice will be located in the city's Bank Street.

By Stuart Findlay
An old building in Inverness with a car parked in front of it.
The Bank Street building at the centre of the application. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Plans to open a new dental practice in Inverness city centre have been approved by Highland Council.

Dr Zahid Ahmad, of Portree Dental Care, applied to turn a former office building in Bank Street into the home of a new surgery.

The application was lodged in late July and was recently approved by the council’s planning department.

It will be welcome news for many in the city as it faces a dentistry crisis that has forced locals to go as far afield as Invergordon and Tain to get NHS treatment.

The approval comes with two strings attached.

Firstly, the development must start within three years of its planning permission being accepted.

And secondly, a minimum of two cycle stands must erected close to the site.

In the application, Dr Ahmad says the plans are “in line” with national plans to improve access to NHS dentists.

Why does Inverness need an NHS dentist?

Patients of all ages are forced to play a waiting game and take part in a race for slots when a dentist anywhere within driving distance opens their list.

The only other option is to go private and pay for your treatment.

The situation is not unique to Inverness.

The British Dental Association (BDA) recently claimed the future is “unsustainable” without radical change.

Now, Dr Ahmad and Portree Dental Care seem to be offering a potential solution, at least for some.

In the application, he writes: “The proposal involves utilising the existing building for a dental practice in line with the Scottish government’s initiative to improve access to NHS dentistry in Inverness.

“The building has been identified as suitable for this purpose without the need for any internal or external modifications.

“The only required action is to request a change of class from its current classification, class 4, to a suitable classification for a dental practice, which is class 1.”

Where will the new dentist be in Inverness?

The building is at 24 Bank Street, on the city centre side of the river.

It is a listed building, attached to Dr Black’s Memorial Hall, which houses the Performers UK performing arts school.

On the other side is the car park for the Mercure Hotel.

The listing for the building says it has been fully refurbished inside.

More from Inverness

Katie Parker has been accepted to the National Youth Orchestra. Image submitted.
'A dream come true' for Kessock whiz-kid Katie who is on her way to…
The side of a Scottish fire engine
Inverness family flee revenge fire attack started by jilted lover
A total of 24 bus services have been cancelled today MANDATORY BYLINE Picture by Darrell Benns
More than 20 Inverness buses cancelled TODAY due to Stagecoach driver shortages
Krispy Kreme is coming to Inverness.
A-glazing news! Krispy Kreme to open counter at Inverness Tesco
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
Donna Stewart has been jailed for three years. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness drink-driver jailed for 'life-threatening' bookies smash
Inverness commuters are suffering from an ongoing disruption of Stagecoach buses
More than 50 Inverness buses cancelled in ONE DAY due to Stagecoach driver shortages
A gravestone at Culloden Battlefield covered in flowers, stones and trinkets.
Anger as 'fantasist' Outlander obsessives lay trinkets on Culloden graves
Aisma Muizniece's blue American bulldog Storm attacked a neighbour. Image: Facebook
Inverness woman ordered to pay compensation after American Bulldog bit chunk out of neighbour's…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Birmingham teenager thought to be in Inverness has been found

Conversation