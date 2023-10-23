Inverness chip shop owner’s anger at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge over ‘year-old fish’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness chip shop owner’s anger at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge over ‘year-old fish’ comments

The Michelin star chef, who charges £37 for fish and chips, has angered an Inverness business with claims most chippers use cheap oil, old fish and month-old potatoes.

By Alex Banks
Dave McLeod said the celbrity chef's comments make the industry look "cheap and nasty". Image: Dave McLeod
An Inverness chip shop owner has slammed celebrity chef Tom Kerridge over his comments that most chippers use cheap oil, year-old fish and month-old potatoes.

Dave McLeod, who owns McLeod’s Fish and Chips, said Tom Kerridge’s comments are unjustified and make chip shops look “cheap and nasty”.

The Michelin star chef made the comments while defending the price of his £37 fish and chips at Harrods.

Mr Kerridge said most chip shops use year-old fish, month-old potatoes and cheap oil for their products.

Mr McLeod is now defending chip shops across the north-east, including his own on Grant Street, and believes it isn’t a true reflection of what’s on offer.

Tom Kerridge comments

In the article in The Independent, said: “The fish in most chippies is frozen at sea, in a big block, a year ago, then cut up and portioned.

“The potatoes are maybe four weeks old, have gone through a chipper, been cleaned and put into cheap oil. They’re wrapped in paper, with malt vinegar and salt.”

Mr McLeod said reading the article he felt hurt and the words were a “put down” to the industry.

Tom Kerridge, who recently made comments about chippers
Tom Kerridge’s comments have been criticized. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The 52-year-old said: “Some of the words he used aren’t justifiable. There’s no need to demean others in the industry just because he was under pressure to say something.

“There’s no denying he’s good at what he does, he offers great quality and many chefs look up to him.

“He’s done a lot for our industry and I have the utmost respect for  him. I think what he’s done and is doing is fantastic.

“That’s why he should focus on supportive comments when talking to the press.

“He’s had a pop at hard-working businesses – I don’t understand it.”

Fresh fish and chips at McLeod’s

Mr McLeod said he feels lucky to be close to Peterhead – where he receives his fish for his customers.

He said: “We get all of our product fresh from Peterhead. It’s a great location to be at as a fish and chip shop.

“Every day I have the name of the boat which catches the fish I use on a blackboard out front so customers can see.

“For our potatoes we also have a local supplier. I know for a fact we also have the same brand of fryers as Tom uses himself.

Fish and chips
The Inverness chip shop receives its fish from Peterhead. Image: Dave McLeod

“I feel we do everything right. Not just me, but there’s a lot of hard-working and award-winning fish and chip shops between here and Aberdeen.”

Mr McLeod said the comments felt “unfair” and won’t help business.

He added: “It’s been a tough old time, what with the cost of everything going up.

“Comments like that certainly won’t help to bring people in. It makes us look cheap and nasty.”

Conversation