Inverness chip shop owner’s anger at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge over ‘year-old fish’ comments

An Inverness chip shop owner has slammed celebrity chef Tom Kerridge over his comments that most chippers use cheap oil, year-old fish and month-old potatoes.

Dave McLeod, who owns McLeod’s Fish and Chips, said Tom Kerridge’s comments are unjustified and make chip shops look “cheap and nasty”.

The Michelin star chef made the comments while defending the price of his £37 fish and chips at Harrods.

Mr Kerridge said most chip shops use year-old fish, month-old potatoes and cheap oil for their products.

Mr McLeod is now defending chip shops across the north-east, including his own on Grant Street, and believes it isn’t a true reflection of what’s on offer.

Tom Kerridge comments

In the article in The Independent, said: “The fish in most chippies is frozen at sea, in a big block, a year ago, then cut up and portioned.

“The potatoes are maybe four weeks old, have gone through a chipper, been cleaned and put into cheap oil. They’re wrapped in paper, with malt vinegar and salt.”

Mr McLeod said reading the article he felt hurt and the words were a “put down” to the industry.

The 52-year-old said: “Some of the words he used aren’t justifiable. There’s no need to demean others in the industry just because he was under pressure to say something.

“There’s no denying he’s good at what he does, he offers great quality and many chefs look up to him.

“He’s done a lot for our industry and I have the utmost respect for him. I think what he’s done and is doing is fantastic.

“That’s why he should focus on supportive comments when talking to the press.

“He’s had a pop at hard-working businesses – I don’t understand it.”

Fresh fish and chips at McLeod’s

Mr McLeod said he feels lucky to be close to Peterhead – where he receives his fish for his customers.

He said: “We get all of our product fresh from Peterhead. It’s a great location to be at as a fish and chip shop.

“Every day I have the name of the boat which catches the fish I use on a blackboard out front so customers can see.

“For our potatoes we also have a local supplier. I know for a fact we also have the same brand of fryers as Tom uses himself.

“I feel we do everything right. Not just me, but there’s a lot of hard-working and award-winning fish and chip shops between here and Aberdeen.”

Mr McLeod said the comments felt “unfair” and won’t help business.

He added: “It’s been a tough old time, what with the cost of everything going up.

“Comments like that certainly won’t help to bring people in. It makes us look cheap and nasty.”