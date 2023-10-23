A Place to Remember Andrew Richardson: Findhorn RAF squadron leader, 37

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember Andrew Richardson: Findhorn RAF squadron leader, 37

A flyover took place in memory of the dad-of-two who was based at Kinloss.

By Lindsay Bruce
Squadron leader Andrew Richardson, RAF Kinloss member who fell in love with Findhorn.
Squadron leader Andrew Richardson, RAF Kinloss member who fell in love with Findhorn.

In an idyllic spot overlooking Findhorn Bay a memorial bench is dedicated to dad-of-two and former RAF pilot Andrew Richardson.

The Australian airman moved to Scotland with his young family in 2003 but shortly after completing his training he died suddenly.

To commemorate 20 years since losing Andrew members of his squadron gathered at his memorial bench to witness a flyover in his honour.

As part of A Place to Remember, telling the stories of north-east memorial benches, we look back on the life of Andrew and this special place established in his memory.

Like father like son

Andrew Richardson was born on January 4 1966 in Sydney, Australia. Son of RAAF pilot Greg Richardson and his wife Sandra, he had a transient childhood moving with his air force dad around the country.

He attended Brisbane Grammar School and during ‘Schoolies Week’  – an end of year 12 celebration on the Gold Coast in November 1983 – he met his future wife Jan Murphy.

Hugo Richardson with his dad Andrew, a former RAF and RAAF pilot.

Following those summer holidays Andrew joined the Royal Australian Air Force academy at Point Cook, Melbourne. While he began his Bachelor of Science, officer and pilot training Jan read political science at university.

Andrew would go on to serve the RAAF for 19 years as a pilot and later squadron leader. During that time he was posted to RAAF East Sale (Victoria) as an HS-748 pilot and RAAF Edinburgh (Adelaide) as a P3 Orion pilot.

Canada to Kinloss

Jan and Andrew married in 1990. For two-and-a-half years they were posted to Nova Scotia while Andrew took part in a Canadian Air Force exchange. During that time their first son Charlie was born and Andrew had the opportunity to fly to Kinloss with his Canadian crew several times.

He loved these trips and dreamed of one day returning to Scotland to live.

On returning to Adelaide second son Hugo came along.

After resigning from the RAAF Andrew’s dream looked set to come true. He was accepted into the RAF to fly Nimrods at Kinloss, in 2003.

Fondness for Findhorn

Findhorn was a favourite spot for Andrew, who loved to run there from Kinloss, and go fly fishing in the river.

“Most of all Andrew loved his boys, Charlie and Hugo. It’s so precious to have some wonderful photographs of them at Kinloss and Findhorn. In the months before Andrew died we all enjoying doing the Sluie Walk and visiting Inverness, Loch Ness, Oban, Tobermory and Iona,” said Jan.

Andrew with his boys, Charlie and Hugo, in the early snow of 2003 in Kinloss.

Andrew passed away on May 23 2003 age 37, while out running one morning.

A memorial bench seemed like a fitting way to remember him in one of his favourite places in the world.

“Andrew loved Findhorn, the outdoors and fishing. It seemed really fitting to have a bench there,” said Jan.

Two decades on

Earlier this year it was the 20th anniversary of his death. To mark the occasion members of 120 Sqn, RAF Lossiemouth, paid their respects to Andrew.

A short memorial service was held during which, 201 Sqn, also based at Lossiemouth, used a training sortie to fly over Findhorn Bay to mark the occasion.

The flyover in memory of dad-of-two Andrew Richardson. Picture by Morven Mackenzie.

Flt Lt Rohan Buckley of 120 Sqn was a good friend of Andrew’s. He added: “Andrew had a career as a pilot flying the P-3C Orion in the RAAF, and the CP-140 Aurora in the RCAF whilst on exchange. This meant his loss was felt by an international community.”

Moving tribute

Jan added: “Andrew’s mum and I were really touched by the memorial and interest in Andrew so many years after his passing.

“We’ve all been back to Findhorn to sit on “Andrew’s bench”, as we call it. It’s lovely to look out at the water and remember him. I visited with the boys, Charlie and Hugo, in 2011. Andrew’s late father, Greg, and his mum visited some years ago too.

P-8A Poseidon aircrew, based at RAF Lossiemouth, at Andrew’s bench. Image supplied by Morven Mackenzie.

“Over the years other family members visiting the UK have made the trip to Findhorn as well. Sandra’s cousin, Peter Taylor – who was a spin bowler for the Australian cricket team – visited with his wife and other family members earlier this year.”

A Place to Remember Andrew

The plaque on the bench – which has been lovingly looked after by Findhorn community and RAF members – alludes to Andrew’s love of Moray’s beautiful scenery.

Andrew’s bench in Findhorn. Image supplied by Morven Mackenzie.

It reads: “In memory of an Australian pilot who loved the outdoors. Squadron Leader Andrew Richardson RAAF and RAF. Died at Findhorn 23 May 2003 age 37.”

Jan said: “Following Andrew’s death some of his ashes were scattered at Findhorn and the rest brought home to Queensland. We also collected pebbles from the shore at Findhorn and all have some in our homes.”

Conversation