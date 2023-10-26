Former TSB bank in Aberdeen on auction with price of £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former TSB bank in Aberdeen on auction with price of £500,000

The bank closed in 2016 but its hall and boardroom have been "well maintained".

By Alex Banks
The two buildings are up for auction. Image: Acuitus
The two buildings are up for auction. Image: Acuitus

A former TSB bank in Aberdeen is up for auction with a guide price of £500,000.

The Union Terrace property is a former savings bank building as well as two residential flats and will go under the hammer.

It is located in the centre of Aberdeen and overlooks Union Terrace Gardens.

The bank has been a listed building since 1967 for its Italian renaissance and windows.

It was most recently a TSB bank before it shut in 2016.

Former TSB bank brochure

The property comprises a traditional banking hall with an office extension as well as accommodation – which lies across the ground floor and three upper floors.

It also links with the stairway accessing two residential flats which have a separate access from Diamond Place.

The entire listing covers 19,540 sq ft and is split into four sections – 17-18 Union Terrace, 19 Union Terrace and two flats.

Acuitus, which is in charge of the auction, said the original building benefits from a double height banking hall.

The extension provides a modern banking hall at ground floor level, upper floor offices and a basement.

The savings bank is a listed building and has been since 1967. Image: Acuitus

All levels are accessible via a lift. The original building includes architectural features internally and externally.

Mhairi Archibald works for Acuitus and said: “The former savings bank building offers an investor a great opportunity to create a landmark development.

“It is really well positioned in the centre of Aberdeen and also overlooks Union Terrace.

“The former bank hall and boardroom have been well maintained by wooden panels, keeping its historic grandeur.”

The auction will take place on November 2 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone or by proxy.

Other commercial properties up for grabs at the same auction are five Aberdeen harbour buildings with a guide price of £1.1 million and the Atlantic House industrial warehouse in Commerce Street, with guide price starting at £400,000.

