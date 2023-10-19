Five Aberdeen harbour buildings at auction for £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five Aberdeen harbour buildings at auction for £1.1m

The properties, as well as nearby car park, bring in rent of more than £440,000 a year.

By Kelly Wilson
Waterloo Quay office to go to auction next month. Image: Acuitus
Waterloo Quay office to go to auction next month. Image: Acuitus

Five buildings at Aberdeen harbour are up for auction with a guide price of £1.1m.

Provender, Nautilus, Ocean Spirit and Voyager Houses and The Courtyard, all based in and around Waterloo Quay, will go under the hammer.

The properties, on the north side of Waterloo Quay near Commerce Street, are being marketed for sale on behalf of administrators and will be auctioned by Acuitus.

The five former warehouse buildings have since been redeveloped.

Further rental income

There is also opportunity for the potential buyer to increase future rental income as there are currently other vacant areas within the property.

The schedule said: “The majority of the accommodation fronts onto Aberdeen Harbour and is let to a variety of occupiers in sectors including energy, healthcare and training with a total approximate floor area of 74,888 sq ft.”

Neighbouring occupiers include Trubhor Engineering, Halliburton and City Electrical Factors, together with a mix of office, workshop and café occupiers.

There’s car parking included at Lime Street and Church Street. Image: Acuitus

The complex as a whole currently produces £443,528 in gross annual income and has a guide price of £1.125m.

There’s also extensive car parking facilities at Lime Street multi-storey car park and at Church Street (held long leasehold) which are included within the demise.

Mhairi Archibald, Acuitus Scottish Consultant, said: “This property sits prominently within Aberdeen’s prime harbourside district.

Five buildings, Provender, Nautilus, Ocean Spirit and Voyager Houses and The Courtyard, will go under the hammer, Image: Acuitus.

“The property is let to numerous tenants across the complex but there are currently vacant areas within the property providing opportunities to increase future rental income.”

The auction will take place on November 2 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Another commercial property up for grabs will be the Atlantic House industrial warehouse in Commerce Street, with guide price starting at £400,000.

