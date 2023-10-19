Five Aberdeen harbour buildings at auction for £1.1m

Five buildings at Aberdeen harbour are up for auction with a guide price of £1.1m.

Provender, Nautilus, Ocean Spirit and Voyager Houses and The Courtyard, all based in and around Waterloo Quay, will go under the hammer.

The properties, on the north side of Waterloo Quay near Commerce Street, are being marketed for sale on behalf of administrators and will be auctioned by Acuitus.

The five former warehouse buildings have since been redeveloped.

Further rental income

There is also opportunity for the potential buyer to increase future rental income as there are currently other vacant areas within the property.

The schedule said: “The majority of the accommodation fronts onto Aberdeen Harbour and is let to a variety of occupiers in sectors including energy, healthcare and training with a total approximate floor area of 74,888 sq ft.”

Neighbouring occupiers include Trubhor Engineering, Halliburton and City Electrical Factors, together with a mix of office, workshop and café occupiers.

The complex as a whole currently produces £443,528 in gross annual income and has a guide price of £1.125m.

There’s also extensive car parking facilities at Lime Street multi-storey car park and at Church Street (held long leasehold) which are included within the demise.

Mhairi Archibald, Acuitus Scottish Consultant, said: “This property sits prominently within Aberdeen’s prime harbourside district.

“The property is let to numerous tenants across the complex but there are currently vacant areas within the property providing opportunities to increase future rental income.”

The auction will take place on November 2 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Another commercial property up for grabs will be the Atlantic House industrial warehouse in Commerce Street, with guide price starting at £400,000.