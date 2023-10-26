Aberdeen hit out at fans over Uefa pyrotechnic fines ahead of PAOK clash – and say they ‘will take toughest steps’ against rule-breakers

Aberdeen have threatened to take the “toughest steps” against fans who continue to flout rules regarding the use of pyrotechnic devices during Dons games.

The Reds have received Uefa charges over supporters’ behaviour following the Europa League play-off against Sweden’s BK Hacken, as well as their Europa Conference League group games this season, against Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK Helsinki.

German police launched a probe after a pyrotechnic was allegedly thrown from the away end into a section housing home fans during Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss in Frankfurt last month, leading to a “five-figure” fine against the Pittodrie club.

Ahead of the Dons’ third Conference League group fixture, at home to Greek pool leaders PAOK on Thursday, the club’s hierarchy released a statement bemoaning the drain on staff and finances due to the Uefa charges.

They also warned fans further incidents are likely to lead to more severe Uefa sanctions – including “the restriction of Aberdeen fans, or sections of the ground, from watching the games either at Pittodrie or elsewhere”.

Aberdeen suggested they will be taking a hardened approach to those who breach the rules going forward.

Their statement read: “We recently received notification from Uefa of yet another disciplinary charge in relation to our European fixtures after two pyrotechnic devices were discharged at our home match against HJK Helsinki.

“This is the third Uefa match of four where a disciplinary report has been raised by the match delegate, with misconduct recorded in our away Europa League qualifier and our two Conference League group matches so far.

“The most recent charge came just days before we were notified of a five-figure fine from Uefa in relation to the pyrotechnic incident (both the lighting and throwing) in Frankfurt last month.

“And as the cases against AFC mount up, the outcomes are likely to get worse, not only financially, but the potential for other penalties which can eventually include the restriction of Aberdeen fans, or sections of the ground, from watching the games either at Pittodrie or elsewhere.

“Clearly the club do not wish to be wasting staff time defending these cases with Uefa, wasting money paying fines to Uefa, nor do we wish any other punishment to be handed out that may put at risk Aberdeen fans’ ability to follow their team in European competition, either in Scotland or abroad.

“The use of pyrotechnics in football stadiums is strictly forbidden and we reiterate our numerous and continued messaging on this subject and again ask all Aberdeen fans to refrain from bringing or using any prohibited pyrotechnic device tonight against PAOK, or at any game.

“We simply cannot risk further financial penalties and potentially other punitive sanctions that may impact the club and the fan base, and will take the toughest steps possible to identify and deal with any individual who continues to put the club at risk of further fines or potential restrictions.”