Management buyout for Aberdeen marine consultancy

An Aberdeen based marine consultancy has announced a management buyout.

Seacroft Marine Consultants’ company director Jennifer Fraser is stepping down after 27 years.

The Footdee based firm specialises in marine consultancy, inspection and assurance services to offshore operators and renewable energy companies.

Current co-owner Michael Cowlam will become the major shareholder and managing director.

The company was founded in 1995 by Ms Fraser’s father Captain Roderick MacSween.

‘Strength to strength’ for Seacroft Marine Consultants

The firm said the management buyout comes at a time when the company has gone from “strength to strength”.

It believes this investment is the result of a surge in demand for offshore renewables work in these areas.

Mr Cowlam paid tribute to his long-standing colleague and co-owner Ms Fraser.

He said: “Jennifer and I have worked together for over 20 years, building the company up to the strength we have now.

“Her pioneering work on some of the company’s processes in the early days set industry standards and helped make Seacroft the consultancy it is today.

“We wish Jennifer and her family well for the future and look forward to the next steps in the company’s growth.’

Finance manager Magdalena Pierce will will be a joint owner and company director.

She arrived at Seacroft two years ago with over 15 years experience.

She said: “It is an honour to step into the role of joint owner and company director at such a pivotal time in the industry.

“I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

New adventures

Ms Fraser said she is confident the company will continue to succeed after deciding to step away.

She said: “I have decided to step away from the business to spend more time with my family and pursue new adventures.

“I am confident in the company’s continued success. I believe Magdalena will excel in her new role alongside Michael.”

The company said it also recently secured new marine assurance and technical authority services from two major energy operators worth in the region of £1 million over the next three years.

Seacroft provided live webcam footage of Aberdeen harbour in 2016 which saw tens of thousands of viewers.