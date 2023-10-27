11 places across the north and north-east with spooky links – including Drum Castle and Eilean Donan

Halloween is fast approaching – and we all like a good ghost story.

And there’s plenty of tales close to home, with a wealth of places in the

north and north-east boasting spooky backstories.

Fyvie Castle, Aberdeenshire

This centuries old fortress once featured on the TV series Most Haunted and is reputedly one of Britain’s most haunted castles.

The castle halls are believed to be tormented by three ghosts – the Grey Lady, whose remains were buried in the walls; the Green Lady, who was starved to death by her husband; and a trumpeter, believed to have died from a broken heart.

Ma Cameron’s, Aberdeen

For years, employees and pub-goers have reported on the eerie atmosphere that leaves them feeling as though someone is watching.

One particularly notable account comes from the painter and decorator who could hear knocks on the ceiling – from an empty room no less! He responded with a trio of knocks and was quickly met with another three from what was unused space.

Ben Macdui, the Cairngorms

According to Scots folklore, the summit of Ben Macdui is said to be haunted by the Old Grey Man, a figure not unlike a wraith, or yeti in some accounts, who stands more than ten feet tall.

The ghostly figure reportedly causes unease and discomfort from climbers despite no proof ever have been brought to light. Some climbers claim they only ever encountered the Grey Man whilst alone.

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Many theatre-goers and locals will have heard the tale of His Majesty’s Theatre’s resident ghost, Jake.

Jake was working at the theatre in Aberdeen at the time of his tragic death in 1942 and has reportedly been spotted in the years following his passing.

The former employee alleged roams the area from the balcony to the side of the building, known as the Lambeth Walk.

The Tolbooth Museum, Aberdeen

The Tolbooth Museum has captured the eye of many paranormal enthusiasts, including the Most Haunted team.

There are many accounts of footsteps, rattling and whispers in visitor’s ears which have yet to be explained.

Visitors have also allegedly been spooked by the several spirits to rumoured to be roaming the halls, including a young girl.

Drum Castle, Aberdeenshire

The paranormal have been known to frequent Drum Castle with an apparition being captured on camera nearly 10 years ago.

Footage from a motion-activated webcam showed a “strange mist” believed to be associated with a physical entity.

For years prior to this, staff and visitors have recalled items being moved around, the sound of laughter and a sighting of Anna Forbes, the late wife of the 20th laird.

The Thunderton House, Moray

The town of Elgin boasts a particularly spooky supernatural history with a number of ghost tours and its popular witches tour.

But it is alleged that the Thunderton House pub was haunted by Bonnie Prince Charlie himself, who once stayed here whilst heading out to Culloden.

His ghost apparently resided within the walls whilst staff members claimed table toppings were cleared onto the floor by an unseen force.

Dunnottar Castle, Aberdeenshire

Dunnottar Castle draws in countless visitors – and some have reportedly spotted a woman in plaid searching for her children before she disappears into air.

Others believe they have heard voices coming from empty lodges as well as sightings of a military man overlooking the sea.

Rait Castle, Highlands

It is believed the ruins of Rait Castle, which is just south of Nairn, are haunted by the handless ghost of the former laird’s daughter after he blamed her for treachery.

The young woman had fallen in love with a member of the Mackintosh clan, who were feuding with her family, and had let slip her father’s plans to slay the Mackintoshes.

When her father uncovered her deceit, he chased her around the castle before slicing her hands off as she attempted to climb out of a window.

Eilean Donan, Highlands

As well as being known for its on-screen presence, Eilean Donan is believed to be haunted by a Spanish solider who was based there during Jacobite Rebellion.

When the castle was attacked, the solider, along with his fellow servicemen, were overwhelmed by the government and lost their lives.

Many visitors have claimed to have spotted the fallen soldier near what is now the gift shop.

Tulloch Castle, Highlands

Many consider Tulloch Castle to have several resident ghosts, but none have been mentioned – or spotted – as much as the Green Lady.

Her frequent presence was the reason the castle bar was named Green Lady Bar and she has allegedly been caught on camera too.

As a result, paranormal teams have descended on the castle hoping to catch sight of the lady herself.