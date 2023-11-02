Activpayroll moves 100 staff to new headquarters in Aberdeen’s West End

Aberdeen payroll firm specialist Activpayroll has moved to new headquarters in the city’s West End marking a “new chapter in its history”.

The firm had been based in Cults Business Park since 2001 but has now made the switch to Blenheim Gate, in Blenheim Place.

More than 100 employees are now working in the “highest quality environment”.

It comes as the company announced the acquisition of Amsterdam-based global mobility company, Limes International for an undisclosed sum.

‘High end office’

Speaking about the move to the new office, Mr Henderson said: “We were in Cults since 2001 but as part of us trying to get the right balance between hybrid working and generally looking at improving the overall general workspace we decided to move in to a high end office in the city centre.

“It’s roughly the same size but the facilities within the office are massively improved compared to what we had previously.

“This move to Blenheim Gate is the latest move we have made to provide our teams with the highest quality environment in which to work and thrive.”

‘Fast growing’

Mr Henderson believes Activpayroll is going through a period of “significant” growth.

He said: “As part of Activepayroll’s overall acquisition plans we’ve been targeting high growth payroll and global mobility businesses across the world.

“We completed an acquisition of a Malaysian payroll business at the end of last year so Limes is the latest.

“Activpayroll has seen significant growth. Even through the challenge of Covid. We are definitely one of the fastest growing global payroll and mobility services business within the industry.”

Seventy staff from Limes, which specialises in providing ex-pat tax and HR advisory services to globally mobile employment workforces, will make the switch to the Activpayroll brand.

Further future acquisitions

Activpayroll provides global payroll, employee mobility, human resources and international payment services to more than 1,200 companies in 154 countries.

Mr Henderson revealed there are plans for further expansion before the end of the year and beyond.

He said: “It has allowed us to expand our existing operations as well as quite aggressively going after our acquisition plans.

“We have plans for the remainder of the year and in to next year to expand all of our UK based operations including Aberdeen as well as our overseas operations.”