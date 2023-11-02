Activpayroll moves 100 staff to new headquarters in Aberdeen’s West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activpayroll moves 100 staff to new headquarters in Aberdeen’s West End

The firm said it wanted to move to "high quality" offices in Aberdeen city centre.

By Kelly Wilson
Activpayroll have moved its staff to Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen's West End.
Activpayroll have moved its staff to Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen's West End.

Aberdeen payroll firm specialist Activpayroll has moved to new headquarters in the city’s West End marking a “new chapter in its history”.

The firm had been based in Cults Business Park since 2001 but has now made the switch to Blenheim Gate, in Blenheim Place.

More than 100 employees are now working in the “highest quality environment”.

It comes as the company announced the acquisition of Amsterdam-based global mobility company, Limes International for an undisclosed sum.

‘High end office’

Speaking about the move to the new office, Mr Henderson said: “We were in Cults since 2001 but as part of us trying to get the right balance between hybrid working and generally looking at improving the overall general workspace we decided to move in to a high end office in the city centre.

New workspace for Activpayroll staff. Image: Activpayroll

“It’s roughly the same size but the facilities within the office are massively improved compared to what we had previously.

“This move to Blenheim Gate is the latest move we have made to provide our teams with the highest quality environment in which to work and thrive.”

‘Fast growing’

Mr Henderson believes Activpayroll is going through a period of “significant” growth.

He said: “As part of Activepayroll’s overall acquisition plans we’ve been targeting high growth payroll and global mobility businesses across the world.

“We completed an acquisition of a Malaysian payroll business at the end of last year so Limes is the latest.

“Activpayroll has seen significant growth. Even through the challenge of Covid. We are definitely one of the fastest growing global payroll and mobility services business within the industry.”

Seventy staff from Limes, which specialises in providing ex-pat tax and HR advisory services to globally mobile employment workforces, will make the switch to the Activpayroll brand.

Further future acquisitions

Activpayroll provides global payroll, employee mobility, human resources and international payment services to more than 1,200 companies in 154 countries.

Mr Henderson revealed there are plans for further expansion before the end of the year and beyond.

He said: “It has allowed us to expand our existing operations as well as quite aggressively going after our acquisition plans.

“We have plans for the remainder of the year and in to next year to expand all of our UK based operations including Aberdeen as well as our overseas operations.”

