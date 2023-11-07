Bumper Q3 and record six months for Aberdeen firm Imrandd

New contracts have driven bumper third quarter revenue and a record six months at Aberdeen-based integrity management consultancy Imrandd.

The seven-year-old company said it had secured deals worth £2 milllion for topsides asset integrity work with new and existing clients in the offshore oil and gas industry.

As well as fuelling a 27% year-on-year increase in third quarter revenue, the 11 contracts have boosted the firm’s “agile” data-driven intelligence services further across the UK, Imrandd said.

Firm’s headcount grows to 63

In addition, they have led to new jobs. Thirsteen data scientists and multi-discipline engineers were recruited in Q3, ramping up the company’s total headcount to 63.

Imrandd founder and chief executive Innes Auchterlonie said: “This record period of growth demonstrates the competitive edge our data solutions and expert engineering guidance is delivering.

“Particularly where there are facilities operating beyond their original lifespan, companies are seeking fast, optimal answers to harness their assets’ performance safely and sustainably.”

Mr Auchterlonie said research and development remained “core” to the firm’s strategy, adding: “We continually reinvest 20% of our efforts into evolving the next generation of our propriety AI and digital software services to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.

“This has ensured we are well-positioned to leverage our expertise to safeguard the effectiveness of our clients’ offshore and onshore assets as they navigate the energy transition.”

Imrandd specialises in industrial data services.

It helps clients in energy and a variety of other sectors make fast and efficient business decisions in line with commercial and environmental, social and governance strategies.

The company’s new contract wins include projects extracting data from six of Ithaca Energy’s offshore installations.

Imrandd’s clients include Dana Petroleum, Harbour Energy and Ping UK

Imrandd said it had also secured a one-year integrity management contract extension with long-term client Dana Petroleum and a 12-month pipework/vessel “risk-based assessment and technical integrity scope” for Harbour Energy.

Another contract involves assessing the integrity of the Excalibur floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessek for first-time client Ping UK.

Imrandd, based at 214 Union Street, is among the finalists for this month’s 2023 Offshore Energies UK Awards.

It is shortlisted in the innovative supply chain company of the year category for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s name stands for integrity management research and development.

Mr Auchterlonie worked for North Sea oil and gas industry companies including Can Offshore and Talisman Sinopec Energy UK before formally launching the business in 2016.