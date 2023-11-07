Bumper Q3 and record six months for Aberdeen firm Imrandd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bumper Q3 and record six months for Aberdeen firm Imrandd

New contracts worth £2 million have created 13 jobs for data scientists and engineers.

By Keith Findlay
Imrandd's data scientists and engineers provide informed decisions for maintaining asset performance across the oil and gas life cyle.
Imrandd's data scientists and engineers provide informed decisions for maintaining asset performance across the oil and gas lifecyle. Image: Big Partnership

New contracts have driven bumper third quarter revenue and a record six months at Aberdeen-based integrity management consultancy Imrandd.

The seven-year-old company said it had secured deals worth £2 milllion for topsides asset integrity work with new and existing clients in the offshore oil and gas industry.

As well as fuelling a 27% year-on-year increase in third quarter revenue, the 11 contracts have boosted the firm’s “agile” data-driven intelligence services further across the UK, Imrandd said.

Firm’s headcount grows to 63

In addition, they have led to new jobs. Thirsteen data scientists and multi-discipline engineers were recruited in Q3, ramping up the company’s total headcount to 63.

Imrandd founder and chief executive Innes Auchterlonie said: “This record period of growth demonstrates the competitive edge our data solutions and expert engineering guidance is delivering.

“Particularly where there are facilities operating beyond their original lifespan, companies are seeking fast, optimal answers to harness their assets’ performance safely and sustainably.”

Imrandd?s industrial data solutions boost the effectiveness of clients' asset management strategies.
Imrandd?s industrial data solutions boost the effectiveness of clients’ asset management strategies. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Auchterlonie said research and development remained “core” to the firm’s strategy, adding: “We continually reinvest 20% of our efforts into evolving the next generation of our propriety AI and digital software services to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.

“This has ensured we are well-positioned to leverage our expertise to safeguard the effectiveness of our clients’ offshore and onshore assets as they navigate the energy transition.”

Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie.
Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Imrandd specialises in industrial data services.

It helps clients in energy and a variety of other sectors make fast and efficient business decisions in line with commercial and environmental, social and governance strategies.

The company’s new contract wins include projects extracting data from six of Ithaca Energy’s offshore installations.

Imrandd’s clients include Dana Petroleum, Harbour Energy and Ping UK

Imrandd said it had also secured a one-year integrity management contract extension with long-term client Dana Petroleum and a 12-month pipework/vessel “risk-based assessment and technical integrity scope” for Harbour Energy.

Another contract involves assessing the integrity of the Excalibur floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessek for first-time client Ping UK.

‘Ping Petroleum Avalon field
The Hummingbird FPSO – now renamed Excalibur – in the Cromarty Firth.

Imrandd, based at 214 Union Street, is among the finalists for this month’s 2023 Offshore Energies UK Awards.

It is shortlisted in the innovative supply chain company of the year category for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s name stands for integrity management research and development.

Mr Auchterlonie worked for North Sea oil and gas industry companies including Can Offshore and Talisman Sinopec Energy UK before formally launching the business in 2016.

Conversation