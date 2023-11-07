Fast-growing Aberdeen firm AAB unveils new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fast-growing Aberdeen firm AAB unveils new chief executive

Zoologist turned accountant Emma Lancaster will be in the hotseat from the start of next month

By Keith Findlay
Emma Lancaster and Graeme Allan, of AAB. Ms Lancaster will take over as CEO on December 1.
Emma Lancaster and Graeme Allan, of AAB. Ms Lancaster will take over as CEO on December 1. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan is moving to an “exciting new role”, making way for a new CEO, the Aberdeen-based accountancy group announced today.

The firm said Emma Lancaster, who joined the firm yesterday, will take up the reins on December 1.

Mr Allan has been at AAB for more than 16 years. He will remain part of the boardroom team as an executive director, focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions activity.

From zoology to accounting

Ms Lancaster, 54, graduated from Oxford University with a degree in zoology in 1990.

She swiftly moved into a career in accountancy and was part of the global corporate finance team at Arthur Andersen & Co for nine years.

Later roles include spells as director of finance and business development at gambling giant Rank Group, and chief fiancial officer at workfrce data specialist SHL.

More recently she was CFO, chief executive and then non-executive director at Study Group, a leading provider of international education. She is now an honorary member of PepTalks, a peer-to-peer training provider for private equity backed CEOs and their management teams.

ABB’s new boss to lead the business from London

The qualified accountant will be based in AAB’s London office after she takes up her new role.

AAB, which has about 1,000 staff, including 79 partners across offices in Scotland, England, Ireland and the US, said she would have an active presence across all its locations.

Mr Allan, 52, said Ms Lancaster’s experience and “people-centric focus” made her the perfect choice for AAB.

Helping to build the group with such talented people is something I’m very proud of.”

Graeme Allan, outgoing CEO, AAB

He added: “Her diverse background and experience in driving growth will strengthen the senior leadership team. Emma is completely aligned with our number one value that ‘nothing is more important than our people’. I’m looking forward to working with Emma in the next phase of our exciting growth journey.

“Helping to build the group with such talented people is something I’m very proud of and look forward to continuing in my new role.”

AAB's headquarters in Aberdeen.
AAB’s headquarters at Prime Four business park in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Ms Lancaster said: “As we continue to expand there will be endless opportunities for the businesses and individuals we work with, as well as for our fantastic team delivering those services across the globe.”

AAB was founded in 1990 by retired senior partner Mike Brown and two former Ernst & Young colleagues, Bobby Anderson and Sheena Anderson.

It is now owned by London-based August Equity, which took a majority stake in 2021.

Since the investment, AAB – formerly Anderson Anderson & Brown – has completed nine acquisitions.

AAB Group has never been a more attractive platform for investment.”

August Equity partner Kishan Chotai said: “Graeme has done an exceptional job leading the team since 2015 and we would not be where we are today without his strategic vision.

“AAB Group has never been a more attractive platform for investment, and our organic and acquisitive growth journey is set to continue in 2024.”

