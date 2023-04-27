Fast-growing AAB unveils biggest acquisition to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Fast-growing AAB unveils biggest acquisition to date

The Aberdeen-based accountancy firm has snapped up central belt rival French Duncan

By Keith Findlay
l-r AAB chief executive Graeme Allan shakes hands on a deal with French Duncan managing partner Graeme Finnie. Image: AAB
l-r AAB chief executive Graeme Allan shakes hands on a deal with French Duncan managing partner Graeme Finnie. Image: AAB

One of the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firms, Aberdeen-based AAB Group, just got bigger after it swallowed up central belt rival French Duncan.

Although the value of the deal is undisclosed, it is AAB’s largest acquisition to date.

The group now employs more than 1,000 people – including nearly 80 partners – across the UK, Ireland and internationally.

And its rapid growth journey is expected to continue during 2023.

This is our largest strategic acquisition to date and significantly strengthens our market position in Scotland.”

Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB

French Duncan has provided accountancy and other business support services  for more than 100 years.

It employs more than 200 people across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.

Graham Finnie was the firm’s managing partner and he is now managing partner for AAB in Glasgow.

Shared ‘passion’

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “This is our largest strategic acquisition to date and significantly strengthens our market position in Scotland.

“We share a passion for supporting clients to achieve their goals by offering an unparalleled range of services to the businesses and individuals who choose to work with us.

“Our teams will be able to provide an even better service to our clients as a result of this deal.”

‘Superb next step’

Mr Finnie said: “This deal is a superb next step for the French Duncan team.

“We have admired the journey AAB has been on and by joining the group ourselves we will create unmatched opportunities for our teams and our clients through enhanced technology, investment and expertise.”

From today, French Duncan, together with its specialist hotel accounting and “people” businesses, will start trading under the AAB umbrella.

French Duncan Wealth Management and FD Intelligence do not form part of the deal.

AAB boss Graeme Allan
AAB CEO Graeme Allan unveils a new moniker for the Aberdeen firm, formerly Anderson Anderson & Brown, last year. Image: AAB

AAB – based at the Prime Four business park, Kingswells – is turning over about £80 million annually following a string of recent acquisitions.

The company provides “tech-enabled business critical services” to clients in nearly every major country in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Just last month it announced its first US acquisition for an undisclosed sum.

Payroll services company Dominion Systems, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is now part of an increasingly diverse AAB portfolio.

AAB’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

Dominion was the group’s seventh acquisition in the past 16 months.

Last August AAB announced it had snapped up Irish human resources business Think People Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

That deal came just a few weeks after the group swooped to buy customs consultancy Charlton House, also for an unspecified value.

AAB also “merged” with FPM, based in Newry, Northern Ireland, but with operations on both sides of the Irish border.

Central belt ambitions

Purpose HR, of Edinburgh, and Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell were both snapped up by AAB in 2021 as the group made a strategic push into the central belt.

AAB acquired Leeds-based independent accountancy firm Sagars later the same year to further grow its UK regional presence.

The group was founded in 1990 by retired senior partner Mike Brown and two former Ernst & Young colleagues, Bobby Anderson and Sheena Anderson.

Recent expansion is fuelled by investment from London-based August Equity in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (PA)
Cancer treatments offset tumbling Covid drug sales at AstraZeneca
LV= General Insurance is urging motorists to make sure their vehicles are properly maintained (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Insurer sees ‘worrying’ increase in lack of car maintenance as living costs rise
Ms Newton-Smith started as director general of the CBI this week (Alamy/PA)
New CBI boss says she must ‘lean into’ her presence at time of harassment…
People are spending more money but buying fewer products from Unilever as it continues to lift prices to combat higher costs (Unilever/PA)
Unilever cashes in on price hikes as sales volumes stall
The Competition and Markets Authority has defended its decision to block Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard (Alamy/PA)
Microsoft slams UK move blocking Activision takeover as ‘bad day for Britain’
Teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers on the picket lines as pay dispute continues
Offshore wind farm at sunset
Crown Estate Scotland leads the way towards green innovation and a net-zero future
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has revealed falling annual profits as it took a hit from soaring costs and held back price rises for shoppers, but said it was “determined to battle inflation for our customers” (PA)
Sainsbury’s sees profits fall after holding back price hikes for shoppers
A minister said gambling apps on mobile phones had for some become ‘a trapdoor to despair and isolation’ (Alamy/PA)
Gambling white paper to ‘redress power imbalance between punters and operators’
Banking giant Barclays has reported a record-high profit for the first three months of the year as higher interest rates bolstered its income in the UK (Tim Goode/ PA)
Barclays profit surges ahead of expectations on interest rate boost

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Post Thumbnail
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]