Housebuilder’s £6m council deal as it plans 235 more Ross-shire homes

Highland Council will pay £6.1 million for 27 affordable homes to be designed and built.

By Rob McLaren
How the new Tulloch Homes properties could look. Image: Tulloch Homes.
How the new Tulloch Homes properties could look. Image: Tulloch Homes.

Housebuilder Tulloch Homes is celebrating a £6.1m Highland Council deal after winning planning permission for dozens of new Ross-shire homes.

Tulloch has secured planning permission to deliver 160 more homes in an extension to its existing development at Conon Bridge.

The new phase of construction will see a pedestrian link created from Pocket Park.

The housebuilder has been successful with a separate planning application to build 75 new houses at nearby Riverford Conon.

There will be space for businesses within the wider development site. It has the potential for a nursing home, nursery or business centre along with opportunities for smaller companies.

Council paying £6m for affordable homes

Highland Council has signed a contract with Tulloch to deliver 27 homes on a 3.9 acre site in Conon Bridge.

Work will start later this year, with the properties due to be completed in late 2025.

Councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair is welcoming the new Ross-shire homes.

The energy efficient development will comprise a mix of social and mid-market rents.

The council’s housing and property committee chair, councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair, said: “The affordable homes will allow people the opportunity to prosper and grow and in turn, support wider economic growth.”

Ross-shire homes investment on back of freeport news

Tulloch, which is part of the Springfield Group, said it is anticipating increased demand in the area with the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

This is predicted to create more than 10,000 new jobs and £3 billion of investment.

Sandy Grant, managing director of Tulloch Homes, said the freeport could be a “game-changer”.

He said: “The council’s decision acknowledges the quality of our proposals and the need for housing at an exciting time for the north.

“The development of the freeport is a game-changer. By giving our developments the go-ahead, we can provide crucial infrastructure that will help the local area to thrive.

Sandy Grant, managing director of Tulloch Homes. Image: Big Partership

“We know there is a need for private and affordable homes. With the development of the freeport this will only become more acute.”

Calum MacPherson, chief executive of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, added: “The success of the freeport will depend on collaboration between the public and private sector.

“It is heartening to see contracts such as this agreed. We have the potential to future-proof the Highlands through job and wealth creation. A key part of this is ensuring workers have somewhere to call home.”

