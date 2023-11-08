Aberdeen fans hit out at SPFL over ticket allocation and pricing for League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fans hit out at SPFL over ticket allocation and pricing for League Cup final

Dons supporters are far from pleased at the number of fans who will have the chance to go to Hampden next month while the ticket prices have also caused anger among the Red Army.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen fans at Hampden on Saturday for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans at Hampden on Saturday for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Aberdeen fans have reacted with fury to the SPFL’s decision not to split tickets evenly for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers next month.

The Dons will be be outnumbered at Hampden on December 17 after receiving 19,500 tickets for the National Stadium.

Rangers will have 25,000 supporters at the game.

The Dons released a statement voicing their disappointment with the decision while the Red Army are unhappy at the league’s decision to give Rangers an advantage before a ball is kicked.

Brian Michael Leslie wrote on social media: “When two clubs have “ends” at a “neutral venue” it’s not really a “neutral venue” is it.

“Until that gets rectified then there’ll be the same ticketing situation every time any club plays one of those two teams at the “neutral venue.”

Andrew Hassan added: “That is an absolute disgrace!

“The SPFL, who cited operational challenges and attendances at previous semi-finals/finals as the principal reasons for their determination.’

“How then does that work for Celtic-Rangers finals?”

Mark Douglas wrote: “Welcome to Scottish football where the football compass only points one way! Scottish football is an embarrassment.”

Graeme Watson took issue with the SPFL’s rationale for ticket allocation.

He wrote: “Bit of a false argument citing attendance figures as 5.15pm on a Saturday night with lots of travelling compared to 3pm on a Sunday easy to get to for most.

“But understand want to plan ahead. We also took 40,000 plus to ParkRed and immaterial who we were playing.”

Andy Shinnie wrote: “Usual bias as always. Need a neutral ground outwith Glasgow that doesn’t have a Celtic or Rangers end. Scales are tipped before you start as always.”

Pricing also a cause for dismay among fans

The allocation for the final is only one decision which has drawn the ire of the fans with the pricing for the final, a week before Christmas, also provoking anger.

 

Duncan Matheson wrote: “The prices are shocking too £44 or £39 that’s scandalous.”

Lee Anderson agreed: “44 quid you’re having a laugh.”

Phil Sutherland wrote: “£140 for a family of four. We also have to pay for travel. Rangers get more tickets and they don’t have to pay travel costs. What a joke.”

Danny Anderson added: “I’m more concerned about the utterly ridiculous pricing for the game.”

 

Conversation