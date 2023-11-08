Aberdeen fans hit out at SPFL over ticket allocation and pricing for League Cup final

Aberdeen fans have reacted with fury to the SPFL’s decision not to split tickets evenly for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers next month.

The Dons will be be outnumbered at Hampden on December 17 after receiving 19,500 tickets for the National Stadium.

Rangers will have 25,000 supporters at the game.

The Dons released a statement voicing their disappointment with the decision while the Red Army are unhappy at the league’s decision to give Rangers an advantage before a ball is kicked.

Brian Michael Leslie wrote on social media: “When two clubs have “ends” at a “neutral venue” it’s not really a “neutral venue” is it.

“Until that gets rectified then there’ll be the same ticketing situation every time any club plays one of those two teams at the “neutral venue.”

Andrew Hassan added: “That is an absolute disgrace!

“The SPFL, who cited operational challenges and attendances at previous semi-finals/finals as the principal reasons for their determination.’

“How then does that work for Celtic-Rangers finals?”

Mark Douglas wrote: “Welcome to Scottish football where the football compass only points one way! Scottish football is an embarrassment.”

Graeme Watson took issue with the SPFL’s rationale for ticket allocation.

He wrote: “Bit of a false argument citing attendance figures as 5.15pm on a Saturday night with lots of travelling compared to 3pm on a Sunday easy to get to for most.

“But understand want to plan ahead. We also took 40,000 plus to ParkRed and immaterial who we were playing.”

Andy Shinnie wrote: “Usual bias as always. Need a neutral ground outwith Glasgow that doesn’t have a Celtic or Rangers end. Scales are tipped before you start as always.”

Pricing also a cause for dismay among fans

The allocation for the final is only one decision which has drawn the ire of the fans with the pricing for the final, a week before Christmas, also provoking anger.

Duncan Matheson wrote: “The prices are shocking too £44 or £39 that’s scandalous.”

Lee Anderson agreed: “44 quid you’re having a laugh.”

Phil Sutherland wrote: “£140 for a family of four. We also have to pay for travel. Rangers get more tickets and they don’t have to pay travel costs. What a joke.”

Danny Anderson added: “I’m more concerned about the utterly ridiculous pricing for the game.”