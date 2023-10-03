Green freeport promise of 10,000 jobs and £3 billion boost to Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Green freeport promise of 10,000 jobs and £3 billion boost to Highlands

Bosses spell out the potential for reversing dopulation too as they prepare to deliver business case to the governments in Edinburgh and London.

By Keith Findlay
Outline business case for new green freeport in the north.
Outline business case for new green freeport in the north. Image: Morrison Media

Bosses at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) have predicted the special tax status will deliver more than 10,000 new jobs and a £3 billion-plus economic boost for the Highlands.

It is forecast to create a further 6,000 jobs elswhere in the UK.

And it is expected to help address working age depopulation in the Highlands.

Green freeport business case ready to go

An outline business case for the new green freeport is about to be submitted to the Scottish and UK governments, which have still to formally award the special tax status.

According to ICFGF, the multi-billion-pound investment coming the north’s way can turn the region into Europe’s largest “hub” for offshore wind and associated renewable energy technologies.

‘Unprecedented opportunity’

Chief Executive Calum MacPherson said the headline figures underlined a “huge opportunity” for accelerating economic growth and innovation.

He added: “Following the ScotWind leasing round announcement last year, 20 offshore wind developments, representing a combined investment of almost £30bn, are currently being planned, with the majority of them close to our region.

“Green freeport status for the area, which has been supported from the outset by the green energy industry, presents us with the ability to maximise the lasting benefits to the Highlands, Scotland and the UK from that unprecedented opportunity.”

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson.
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson. Image: Morrison Media

On the region’s depopulation challenge, Mr MacPherson said:  “The latest census figures once again underline the alarming decline in the working age population of the Highlands.

“We now have a huge opportunity through the green freeport initiative to address that issue, creating not just jobs, but sustainable careers that will benefit the area for many years to come.

“Thousands of hours of work from our consortium partners have gone into creating our outline business case. Together, we have been able to produce what I am confident is an extremely strong proposition.”

‘Transformational’ initiative

He continued: “The joint effort to get us to this vital stage has demonstrated unprecedented levels of co-operation among those involved from the private and public sectors and academia.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Scottish and UK governments as we further develop this transformational initiative.”

PoCF looking down into the firth
Port of Cromarty Firth Image: PoCF.

ICFGF was established as a company earlier this year, following the announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January that Inverness and the Cromarty Firth would be the location of one of two green freeports in Scotland.

The outline business case for developing the green freeport sets out details of locations totalling about 1,360 acres and owned by 12 landowners. These would become “tax sites,” where preferential tax and customs rules apply.

Mr MacPherson said that, in total, the land, which includes areas on the shores of the Cromarty Firth, in Inverness and at Ardersier, amounted to the “largest green energy development site in the UK”.

Where does figure for new jobs come from?

Job creation figures were calculated by independent specialists, who interviewed landowners and potential investors for a detailed economic impact study, which forms a key part of the outline business case.

They forecast that if tax site designation is granted for the minimum five years available, green freeport status will deliver 10,250 new jobs in the Highlands and 16,500 across the UK over the next 25 years.

ICFGF believes that, with broader initiatives in the area connected with the growth of green energy, the levels of job creation may be even higher.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner says green freeport is "real beacon of hope" for the region.
Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner says green freeport is “real beacon of hope” for the region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The business case was discussed at a Highland Council meeting today.

Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “This development signals a real beacon of hope and opportunity for our young people to stay, live and work in the Highlands.”

ICFGF is backed by the Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Port of Inverness and Ardersier Port owner Haventus.

Other partners include Highland Council, the University of the Highlands and Islands, and more than 30 regional, national and international businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies.

More from Business

MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group
Flotta
West of Orkney is first ScotWind project to apply for consents
milltimber
Aberdeen care home with its own cinema on the market for £17 million
Artist's impression of Chivas' proposed new distillery on Islay.
Chivas to build its first distillery on whisky island Islay
Aircraft landing.
Aberdeen, Inverness, Heathrow and a world of greener air travel
BP's North Sea headquarters.
Exclusive: BP staying put in Aberdeen after axeing relocation plan
Chris Taylor, of VisitScotland, alongside one of the north's most iconic heritage assets, Eilean Donan Castle, near Dornie.
Chris Taylor: Highlands and Islands simply world-class for tourists
The firm's 2022 financial results have been released. Image: Walker's Shortbread
Profits plunge at Walker's Shortbread takes shine off higher sales
Stuart Arms owners Peter and Anne Stuart have spoken out about broken promises about selling their Dufftown business to Truerlein. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Truerlein: Dufftown pub owners will have to sell their home after 'unfulfilled promise' to buy…
Aberdeen City councillor Martin Greig, HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson, ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay and Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard outside the W-Zero-1 building in Aberdeen.
HonuWorx plans to treble staff in Aberdeen's energy transition zone

Conversation