Nairn hotel owners ‘desperate’ for a stronger connection with local residents

One year after taking over the owners of a Nairn hotel are desperate to make more of an impact with local residents.

Boath House in Auldearn was bought by artist Jonny Gent and architect Russell Potter in August 2022.

The pair’s vision is to make the nine-bedroom venue a “sanctuary for creatives” as well as a landmark to visit.

However, the former family-run business has seen a hesitant response from locals since the takeover according to general manager Paul Gibbons.

Getting locals on side is key for Boath House

Mr Gibbons, who started his role two months ago, is keen to engage locally in order to sell the “well-established vibe”.

Across its 20 acres the business has its own art studio as well as a four-bedroom lodge.

He said: “The business was family-run for around 30 years and was very well-established. We’re desperate to have the community come in.

“I’ve met with local business owners and they’ve told me people aren’t sure what is going on.

“We need to make sure we can get our message across. Then hopefully start to see more and more of a community impact.”

Boath House offers small-scale wedding packages and Mr Gibbons said they are almost fully booked for next year.

He said the owners are very passionate about the local area and want the hotel to “feel like home for everyone”.

Mr Gibbons added: “Speaking to Jonny you can tell he absolutely loves it here. He is full of passion for the place and making it a sanctuary for creatives.

“We want people to feel they can trust us for a special day – be it weddings, food or an artistic adventure.”

Food for thought

Mr Gibbons also believes the cafe and restaurant on the premises can be loved by locals.

The business previously held a Michelin Star under the former owners until 2017.

He said: “The restaurant is not just for residents – we want to be the first choice for locals.

“Most people who try our restaurant come back to us with thrilling reviews – it is very well-regarded.

“The food and atmosphere are always complimented and we need to make sure that gets across to those who live here.

“I think something which people don’t know enough about and maybe keeps them away is prices. We really aren’t expensive.

“Word of mouth is so important – I think the more people who try it the more popular it will become.”

No worries yet for general manager

Mr Gibbons said he is optimistic local figures will improve based off his time with the firm so far.

He said: “People use our grounds to go for walks and some have been curious enough to come and ask what’s happening.

“I’ve devoted a lot of time to them – I spent a couple of hours with a gentleman recently and I was able to hear stories and tell him ours.

“I’m certainly not worried we won’t see more of the community coming through our doors. But also we want them to know we will be giving back.

“We are part of here now – so that means recommending places and businesses for our guests to visit.

“Our restaurant is only open Thursday to Sunday at the moment so we encourage all of our residents to eat in the town.”