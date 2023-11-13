Nairn hotel owners ‘desperate’ for a stronger connection with local residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn hotel owners ‘desperate’ for a stronger connection with local residents

The former family-run business has seen a hesitant response from local residents since the takeover.

By Alex Banks
Jonny Gent and Russel Porter took over at the Auldearn hotel last year.
One year after taking over the owners of a Nairn hotel are desperate to make more of an impact with local residents.

Boath House in Auldearn was bought by artist Jonny Gent and architect Russell Potter in August 2022.

The pair’s vision is to make the nine-bedroom venue a “sanctuary for creatives” as well as a landmark to visit.

However, the former family-run business has seen a hesitant response from locals since the takeover according to general manager Paul Gibbons.

Getting locals on side is key for Boath House

Mr Gibbons, who started his role two months ago, is keen to engage locally in order to sell the “well-established vibe”.

Across its 20 acres the business has its own art studio as well as a four-bedroom lodge.

He said: “The business was family-run for around 30 years and was very well-established. We’re desperate to have the community come in.

“I’ve met with local business owners and they’ve told me people aren’t sure what is going on.

Boath House general manager Paul Gibbons. Image: Paul Gibbons

“We need to make sure we can get our message across. Then hopefully start to see more and more of a community impact.”

Boath House offers small-scale wedding packages and Mr Gibbons said they are almost fully booked for next year.

He said the owners are very passionate about the local area and want the hotel to “feel like home for everyone”.

Mr Gibbons added: “Speaking to Jonny you can tell he absolutely loves it here. He is full of passion for the place and making it a sanctuary for creatives.

“We want people to feel they can trust us for a special day – be it weddings, food or an artistic adventure.”

Food for thought

Mr Gibbons also believes the cafe and restaurant on the premises can be loved by locals.

The business previously held a Michelin Star under the former owners until 2017.

He said: “The restaurant is not just for residents – we want to be the first choice for locals.

“Most people who try our restaurant come back to us with thrilling reviews – it is very well-regarded.

The restaurant is run by chefs Philip Mcenaney and Katherine Austin. Image: Beth Evans

“The food and atmosphere are always complimented and we need to make sure that gets across to those who live here.

“I think something which people don’t know enough about and maybe keeps them away is prices. We really aren’t expensive.

“Word of mouth is so important – I think the more people who try it the more popular it will become.”

No worries yet for general manager

Mr Gibbons said he is optimistic local figures will improve based off his time with the firm so far.

He said: “People use our grounds to go for walks and some have been curious enough to come and ask what’s happening.

“I’ve devoted a lot of time to them – I spent a couple of hours with a gentleman recently and I was able to hear stories and tell him ours.

“I’m certainly not worried we won’t see more of the community coming through our doors. But also we want them to know we will be giving back.

“We are part of here now – so that means recommending places and businesses for our guests to visit.

“Our restaurant is only open Thursday to Sunday at the moment so we encourage all of our residents to eat in the town.”

