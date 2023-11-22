Meet the man who has brought a taste of Spain to Inverness for 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the man who has brought a taste of Spain to Inverness for 20 years

The owner said the restaurant gives locals a "contemporary holiday".

By Alex Banks
Duncan Chisolm spent some time in Spain and feels he gained a "special understanding". Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Chisolm spent some time in Spain and feels he gained a "special understanding". Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

When an Inverness businessman returned from one of many trips to Spain he brought an idea back with him.

Duncan Chisholm set out to open the doors of his own Spanish restaurant in his hometown and did exactly that.

La Tortilla Asesina opened its Castle Street doors for the first time in 2003 and the dad-of-one has worked tirelessly on it ever since.

The restaurant is enjoying its 20th year in the Highland capital and Duncan said it’s been an “amazing year” for the business.

Spanish influence

Duncan was surrounded by Spanish influences growing up with annual holidays in his youth beginning at the age of four.

He said: “One of my best friends from school was Spanish and during my motorbiking years I found myself in Spain often.

“I felt I had gained a special understanding of Spanish gastronomy culture and this is what led to La Tortilla Asesina.”

Duncan, who claims the business is Scotland’s oldest tapas bar, is keen to help locals understand the food’s health benefits.

Proprietor Duncan Chisholm (second left) with staff members Mike Robertson, Lorna Ross and Jack Scott-Monkman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “Contrary to popular belief Spanish foods and products have excellent health benefits.

“The long chain carbohydrates and healthy fats are perfect for sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Inverness is not exactly a tropical paradise – being based in the Highlands it faces more downpours than heatwaves.

“With La Tortilla Asesina, we can gift Highlanders with a taste of a warmer climate.

“Our customers say ‘it’s like we’re not even in Inverness’ as we are offering them a momentary holiday.”

Busy year in Inverness for La Tortilla Asesina

Business manager Jack Scott-Monkman said the restaurant has seen a successful year with the extension of the city’s tourist season.

He said: “It’s great to see Inverness busier and for a longer period of time. We’ve been kept on our toes and are also never stuck doing nothing.

“We try not to focus on any external factors and just make sure we produce the best service we possibly can.

La Tortilla celebrated its 20th birthday in March. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There is a lot of turnover in staff in the hospitality industry so I think we’ve done really well to have such a strong team here.”

Duncan believes the “fantastic year” has seen tourism return closer to normal following Covid impacts.

He added: “Our internal factors such as the strengthening of our team and new practices that we have put in place has breathed a new wave of innovation.

“With the development of a strong management team, we are able to adapt to any and all trading conditions.”

If you present this article at La Tortilla you will receive 20% off of your food (valid until March 2024).

