Meet the man who has brought a taste of Spain to Inverness for 20 years

When an Inverness businessman returned from one of many trips to Spain he brought an idea back with him.

Duncan Chisholm set out to open the doors of his own Spanish restaurant in his hometown and did exactly that.

La Tortilla Asesina opened its Castle Street doors for the first time in 2003 and the dad-of-one has worked tirelessly on it ever since.

The restaurant is enjoying its 20th year in the Highland capital and Duncan said it’s been an “amazing year” for the business.

Spanish influence

Duncan was surrounded by Spanish influences growing up with annual holidays in his youth beginning at the age of four.

He said: “One of my best friends from school was Spanish and during my motorbiking years I found myself in Spain often.

“I felt I had gained a special understanding of Spanish gastronomy culture and this is what led to La Tortilla Asesina.”

Duncan, who claims the business is Scotland’s oldest tapas bar, is keen to help locals understand the food’s health benefits.

He added: “Contrary to popular belief Spanish foods and products have excellent health benefits.

“The long chain carbohydrates and healthy fats are perfect for sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Inverness is not exactly a tropical paradise – being based in the Highlands it faces more downpours than heatwaves.

“With La Tortilla Asesina, we can gift Highlanders with a taste of a warmer climate.

“Our customers say ‘it’s like we’re not even in Inverness’ as we are offering them a momentary holiday.”

Busy year in Inverness for La Tortilla Asesina

Business manager Jack Scott-Monkman said the restaurant has seen a successful year with the extension of the city’s tourist season.

He said: “It’s great to see Inverness busier and for a longer period of time. We’ve been kept on our toes and are also never stuck doing nothing.

“We try not to focus on any external factors and just make sure we produce the best service we possibly can.

“There is a lot of turnover in staff in the hospitality industry so I think we’ve done really well to have such a strong team here.”

Duncan believes the “fantastic year” has seen tourism return closer to normal following Covid impacts.

He added: “Our internal factors such as the strengthening of our team and new practices that we have put in place has breathed a new wave of innovation.

“With the development of a strong management team, we are able to adapt to any and all trading conditions.”

