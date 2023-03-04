Inverness restaurant La Tortilla Asesina celebrates 20 years of tapas and sangria

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Duncan Chisholm from Inverness has established not just a restaurant in the city’s bustling centre, but an integral part of its community.

Opening the doors of La Tortilla Asesina on Castle Street in 2003 was a career milestone for the dad-of-one that he has put his all into.

And despite the economic challenges the country has faced over the past two decades, particularly in recent years with food and staff shortages along with various lockdowns, the only way is up for the venue which Duncan referred to as the oldest tapas bar in Scotland.

Tapas and sangria (and plenty of them)

Born in Inverness, the thought of starting a business in a familiar area was of great interest to Duncan. Thus came the concept for La Tortilla Asesina.

It has since established itself as one of the area’s most popular restaurants, serving innovative paellas and a large range of tapas. They include padron peppers, patatas bravas, truffle chips, and chorizo al vino.

The shellfish sensation, garlic chicken, goat’s cheese and mushroom, and chickpea and artichoke are among the paella options, all of which cost £25 (for sit-in customers).

Vegan and gluten-free dishes are also available, along with specialist drinks like the sangria selection and top-quality wines and gins.

Duncan said: “We [La Tortilla Asesina] have evolved for sure and that’s part of the jolly of the business. You have to adapt and evolve.

“I’ve had to learn how to run this business and slowly improve my technique. The restaurant has improved in every aspect, I think we’re great at what we do.”

All of the dish recipes at the tapas bar were pulled together by the owner.

Celebrating 20 years

With the restaurant approaching its 20th birthday, the business owner thought it more than worthy of celebration.

Since last Friday, February 24, the restaurant has hosted daily events so customers – new and regular – friends, and family have plenty of opportunities to join the festivities.

The events included a music night with a local artist performing, calçot (a type of green onion which was supplied by Williamsons Foodservice) and cava, days dedicated to Spanish cider, churros, and Balearic, and a pinchos (canape-style tapas) and cava tasting.

“We also did a Tortilla of the Year Competition on Sunday,” Duncan said. “It was great fun and well attended. The guestlist [of 30 people] judged the winner.”

The official birthday of La Tortilla Asesina was yesterday (Friday, March 3). However, celebrations will continue until tomorrow.

Duncan went on to say: “We have put a lot of work into it and it’s something we’re going to copy every year now – make it an annual fiesta.

“I quite enjoy things like this. What makes it stressful is if someone’s off, I get sucked into being a chef… But it’s been great.

“It’s taken me a long time to feel proud, but I feel proud of what we have achieved and where we are now.”

‘Making my daughter proud is my biggest achievement’

Duncan is incredibly grateful and proud of where La Tortilla Asesina is today – and how it has survived arguably the most troubling times that the hospitality industry has ever faced.

However, he says there are only better things to come and is highly motivated by his daughter Mimi.

“I feel like my best days are ahead of me,” Duncan went on to say.

“Although it’s taken me 20 years to learn how to do this, I think this business could go on to be much bigger.

“I have a six-year-old daughter now – a big motivation for me is the motivation you get as a parent. Making my daughter proud is my biggest achievement.

“La Tortilla Asesina found a place in the hearts of local people.

“I feel like I’ve created something that matters to a lot of people in Inverness. It’s developed a bit of an institution about it.”