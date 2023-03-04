Inverness restaurant La Tortilla Asesina celebrates 20 years of tapas and sangria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness restaurant La Tortilla Asesina celebrates 20 years of tapas and sangria

By Karla Sinclair
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Duncan Chrisholm, the owner of La Tortilla Asesina. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Chisholm, the owner of La Tortilla Asesina. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duncan Chisholm from Inverness has established not just a restaurant in the city’s bustling centre, but an integral part of its community.

Opening the doors of La Tortilla Asesina on Castle Street in 2003 was a career milestone for the dad-of-one that he has put his all into.

Proprietor Duncan (second left) with staff members Mike Robertson, Lorna Ross, and Jack Scott-Monkman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And despite the economic challenges the country has faced over the past two decades, particularly in recent years with food and staff shortages along with various lockdowns, the only way is up for the venue which Duncan referred to as the oldest tapas bar in Scotland.

Tapas and sangria (and plenty of them)

Born in Inverness, the thought of starting a business in a familiar area was of great interest to Duncan. Thus came the concept for La Tortilla Asesina.

It has since established itself as one of the area’s most popular restaurants, serving innovative paellas and a large range of tapas. They include padron peppers, patatas bravas, truffle chips, and chorizo al vino.

The shellfish sensation, garlic chicken, goat’s cheese and mushroom, and chickpea and artichoke are among the paella options, all of which cost £25 (for sit-in customers).

Inside the popular tapas bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Vegan and gluten-free dishes are also available, along with specialist drinks like the sangria selection and top-quality wines and gins.

Duncan said: “We [La Tortilla Asesina] have evolved for sure and that’s part of the jolly of the business. You have to adapt and evolve.

“I’ve had to learn how to run this business and slowly improve my technique. The restaurant has improved in every aspect, I think we’re great at what we do.”

All of the dish recipes at the tapas bar were pulled together by the owner.

Celebrating 20 years

With the restaurant approaching its 20th birthday, the business owner thought it more than worthy of celebration.

Since last Friday, February 24, the restaurant has hosted daily events so customers – new and regular – friends, and family have plenty of opportunities to join the festivities.

The events included a music night with a local artist performing, calçot (a type of green onion which was supplied by Williamsons Foodservice) and cava, days dedicated to Spanish cider, churros, and Balearic, and a pinchos (canape-style tapas) and cava tasting.

“We also did a Tortilla of the Year Competition on Sunday,” Duncan said. “It was great fun and well attended. The guestlist [of 30 people] judged the winner.”

The official birthday of La Tortilla Asesina was yesterday (Friday, March 3). However, celebrations will continue until tomorrow.

Duncan went on to say: “We have put a lot of work into it and it’s something we’re going to copy every year now – make it an annual fiesta.

“I quite enjoy things like this. What makes it stressful is if someone’s off, I get sucked into being a chef… But it’s been great.

La Tortilla Asesina’s 20th birthday cake. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s taken me a long time to feel proud, but I feel proud of what we have achieved and where we are now.”

‘Making my daughter proud is my biggest achievement’

Duncan is incredibly grateful and proud of where La Tortilla Asesina is today – and how it has survived arguably the most troubling times that the hospitality industry has ever faced.

However, he says there are only better things to come and is highly motivated by his daughter Mimi.

“I feel like my best days are ahead of me,” Duncan went on to say.

Duncan is incredibly proud of where his restaurant is today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Although it’s taken me 20 years to learn how to do this, I think this business could go on to be much bigger.

“I have a six-year-old daughter now – a big motivation for me is the motivation you get as a parent. Making my daughter proud is my biggest achievement.

“La Tortilla Asesina found a place in the hearts of local people.

“I feel like I’ve created something that matters to a lot of people in Inverness. It’s developed a bit of an institution about it.”

