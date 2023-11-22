Opinion: Is Aberdeen’s greatest signing coup landing Bojan Miovski and Inter Milan target Ylber Ramadani from the same club?

One of Aberdeen’s greatest ever signing coups is landing Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani from MTK Budapest for a combined fee of just £625,000.

Less than 18 months after they both arrived at Pittodrie from the Hungarian club, that transfer fee is not just bargain of the season, but deal of the decade for the Dons.

Miovski has already rattled in 10 goals this season in all competitions and is well on course to smash his 18 goal tally from last term.

Crucially Miovski has netted in four of the Dons six European games this season.

Any clubs monitoring the 23-year-old striker already knew from last season that Miovski could score in Scotland.

The big question was whether he could transmit that scoring touch to the European stage.

Miovski delivered the answer emphatically – yes!

A prolific scorer who can also deliver the goods in Europe, particularly at group stage level, is a rare and valuable commodity.

Miovski also impressed on the international stage this week and won the penalty for North Macedonia that was converted in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with England.

Italian giants Lazio considered a move for Miovski during the January transfer window this year.

English Championship side Southampton were also monitoring the Pittodrie goal hero last season as were Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia as well as Stade de Reims in France.

Expect many more clubs to join the interest in Miovski.

And when a bid comes in, maybe in the January window, it will need to be many millions to tempt the Dons to sell.

Signed for £535,000 until summer 2026 it should take almost 10 times that initial outlay, such as £5m, to even open dialogue with any club.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani could also be the gift that keeps on giving for the Dons.

Aberdeen sold Ramadani to Italian club Lecce in the summer for £1.1m, a significant return on the £100,000 fee payed to MTK Budapest.

As well as the financial reward Ramadani was also a fundamental component, as was Miovski, in securing a third-placed Premiership finish and Euro qualification last season.

Now just months after leaving Pittodrie midfielder Ramadani could be set for a big money move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

Last season’s beaten Champions League finalists Inter are eyeing up a January swoop for the 27-year-old.

The combative midfielder recently confirmed he held talks with Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio in Tirana, the Albanian capital.

Crucially Aberdeen inserted a sell-on clause into Ramadani’s deal when transferring to Lecce.

The Dons will be due 10% of any fee Inter Milan pay Lecce for the midfielder.

Ramadani joined Aberdeen on June 8 last year with Miovski signing two weeks later.

It was a left-field double signing coup that is continuing to reap major payback.

Landing Miovski for £535,000 was a bargain before he started banging in the goals for Aberdeen.

MTK Budapest had rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker in summer 2021.

It is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January 2022, but were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

However MTK Budapest’s relegation to the Hungarian second tier prompted a fire-sale of their overseas players.

That was due to a clause in Hungarian football where any club relegated from the top-flight must offload their overseas talent.

Aberdeen swooped to capitalise.

They both delivered on the pitch for the Dons and could also make the Pittodrie club multi-millions.

Potential signing targets for Aberdeen will also look at the platform given to Miovski and Ramadani at Aberdeen – and be convinced it could work for them.

Another ticket fiasco hits Aberdeen

Yet again Aberdeen have suffered due to the decision of a football governing body.

The Dons recently had their request for a 50-50 split of tickets for the Viaplay Cup final rejected by the SPFL.

Aberdeen were instead allocated 19,500 briefs with Rangers receiving 25,000.

Now the Dons are set to miss out on more than £40,000 as Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been banned by Uefa from next month’s Europa Conference League group game at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are set to play the German Bundesliga club at Pittodrie in the final Group G match on December 14 – but there will be no away fans.

Uefa have sanctioned Eintracht Frankfurt due to their fans throwing objects and using pyrotechnics in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki on November 9.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been banned from selling away tickets to their next Euro away game, against Aberdeen, and fined 30,000 euros.

Uefa’s decision means the Dons will suffer an even bigger financial hit than Eintracht Frankfurt – a bizarre and unacceptable outcome.

Pittodrie’s away end was set to accommodate 1,750 travelling Eintracht Frankfurt fans with tickets priced at 25 euros (£22).

When expected food and drink sales are also factored in it will amount to a financial hit of around £40,000-£50,000 for the Dons.

Yet again the Dons have suffered due to a decision by a football governing body through no fault of their own.

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to face PAOK at home next Thursday.

Why couldn’t Uefa just reduce their home support for that tie instead?

Dons must ignite league campaign

Aberdeen’s lowly Premiership position of ninth is unacceptable for a club with their budget and squad.

It is far too premature to press any panic buttons as the situation can be fixed – the Dons are only 11 games into the league campaign.

The fixtures before the winter break will be pivotal and the Dons must rack up victories to ensure they are pushing for third when the league goes into hibernation on January 2.

That revival must start against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.