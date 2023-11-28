Moray distillery to build 134-panel solar farm for net-zero tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray distillery to build 134-panel solar farm for net-zero tech

Its carbon-busting plans aim to reduce current energy demand by 50%

By Keith Findlay
Billy Walker, owner, between the four copper stills at The GlenAllachie Distillery.
Billy Walker, owner, between the four copper stills at The GlenAllachie Distillery. Image: The GlenAllachie

The GlenAllachie distillery on Speyside has unveiled plans to install 134 solar panels in a neighbouring field.

They will power new carbon-busting mechanical vapour recompression (MVR) technology being introduced at the site.

MVR is expected to reduce current energy demand by 50%.

It will capture low-grade waste heat from the stillhouse otherwise lost to the environment and reroute it back into the stills.

Energy-hungry pot stills

About 70% of the energy used at The GlenAllachie can be attributed to powering its four pot stills; reducing waste energy will decrease its carbon footprint significantly.

The investment in MVR is backed by a “substantial” grant from the Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (SIETF), the whisky-maker said today.

Energy firm SSE is upgrading local infrastructure and installing a larger transformer to pave the way for the advanced technology to be successfully integrated.

Bosses at The GlenAllachie, which is owned by veteran whisky entrepreneur Billy Walker, are also working with Highlands and Islands Enterprise to modify an existing boiler to improve its controls and efficiency.

We are acutely aware of the climate crisis and strive to punch above our weight within the Scotch whisky industry to decarbonise our processes.”

Operations director Richard Beattie said: “We’re thrilled at the news of our successful grant application for a project that will help us… to significantly boost our sustainability credentials.

“We are acutely aware of the climate crisis and strive to punch above our weight within the Scotch whisky industry to decarbonise our processes.”

The GlenAllachie Distillery on Speyside.
The GlenAllachie Distillery on Speyside. Image: The GlenAllachie

Mr Beattie added: “Green technology tends to be very expensive during the initial phases of development.

“It can, therefore, often prevent smaller, independent firms from installing the equipment required to achieve their green ambitions.

“This cash injection from the SIETF, backed by the Scottish Government, is vital to facilitate such a move.”

Image: The GlenAllachie
Image: The GlenAllachie

Process engineering firm Briggs of Burton has worked on MVR projects in the past and is now “taking this technology to the next level”, Mr Beattie said.

According to the whisky-maker, its distillery “currently sits at around the industry average for energy consumption”.

The technology upgrade will allow it to move away from using natural gas to eco-friendly electricity and alternative green energy sources. These will include biogas – which is already created in the production process – and hydrogen, when commercially available.

Other investments at The GlenAllachie

Earlier this year the distillery unveiled an upgraded visitor centre, new bar and tasting lounge. It also installed electric vehicle charging points, now powered by solar energy.

It secured a Scottish Government SIETF grant just over a year ago, part of a £9.4 million handout to a total of 10 businesses, for a feasibility study for its MVR scheme.

The SIETF programme was launched in December 2020. The first recipients were announced on October 8 2021.

SIETF supports industrial sites with high energy use to transition to a low-carbon future.

