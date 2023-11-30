Shipbuilding returning to Stornoway for first time in 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shipbuilding returning to Stornoway for first time in 100 years

A 10-year lease has been agreed for a 'state-of-the-art' marine engineering workshop.

By Alex Banks
25 jobs are expected to be created at the new boatbuilding workshop.
25 jobs are expected to be created at the new boatbuilding workshop. Image: Morrison Media

Shipbuilding will return to Stornoway following a lease deal with a Devon-based workboat company.

Stornoway Port Authority (SPA) has announced the 10-year lease agreement with Coastal Workboats.

The English firm will relocate fabrication to the Goat Island site in order to build a range of workboats.

The move is expected to create 25 jobs in the local marine manufacturing sector.

Initial plans for shipbuilding firm in Stornoway

Coastal Workboats will start by constructing an electric workboat funded by a £6.2 million grant from the UK Government.

The new facility will be supported by the firm’s 3D CAD design – allowing “greater efficiency in the fabrication process”.

According to SPA chief executive Alex Macleod, Coastal Workboats will be the first dedicated shipbuilder in the town for 100 years.

Mr Macleod added: “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the marine industry.

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex MacLeod.
Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex MacLeod. Image: Fiona Rennie /Sradag Creative

“This agreement also marks the return of a dedicated shipbuilder in Stornoway for the first time in 100 years.

“We are proud to have played our part in bringing this industry back to the island.”

Coastal Workboats director Brian Pogson said the family-run business took pride in building on a “foundation of community”.

Mr Pogson continued: “We’re thrilled to continue this family and friends ethos with our move to Stornoway; investing in, learning from and growing with a fantastic community.”

‘State-of-the-art’ workshop

The marine engineering workshop was hailed as “world-class” by Mr Macleod.

It received funding from economic development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Western Isles Council and SPA.

A 10-year lease has been agreed for the marine engineering workshop on Goat Island.

Funding from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund also contributed to its creation.

Mr Macleod said: “The facility at Goat Island is world-class, with overhead cranes specifically designed for vessel construction.

“We are thrilled to support Coastal Workboats as they undertake these ambitious projects.”

Project support

The project has also been backed by the National Shipbuilding Office (NSO), which said it was “incredibly supportive” of Coastal Workboat’s expansion.

NSO oversees all of the UK Government’s interests in UK shipbuilding.

Rex Cox, its chief executive, said: “The NSO is very pleased to see the opening of Coastal Workboats’ brand new manufacturing facility in Stornoway.

“It should allow them to capitalise on the current opportunities in the workboat sector.

“Shipbuilding brings significant benefits to a local area; this new facility will bring around 25 new highly skilled and well-paid jobs.”

