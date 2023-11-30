Subsea firm Sulmara takes plunge into new offices in Aberdeenshire

Scottish subsea specialist Sulmara is looking to add to its north-east headcount in the coming weeks after relocating its Aberdeen business to nearby Westhill.

The firm, which is headquartered in Glasgow, has moved into Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park.

It now has more than 20 people working in and from part of the building, Suite A.

Five-year lease with Knight

The ground floor “plug and play” offices are occupied on a five-year lease with the landlord, Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group.

Sulmara’s suite in the 10,500sq ft building extends to 2,673sq ft.

The company was previously based in the Cirrus building at 6 International Avenue in the ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

Bosses said a period of “sustained success” had seen the business outgrow its old premises, prompting the move to Westhill.

Chief technology officer Andy Doggett added: “Our new office provides our dedicated team with high-quality workspace in an excellent, convenient location that enhances productivity and well-being.

“We have exceeded our growth targets, resulting in the need to expand our north-east hub, both onshore and offshore, which is an indication of where the company is heading.

Recruitment plans

“We have more than 20 people based in Westhill and are looking to add to that in the coming weeks as the business continues to grow.

“Being in the subsea hub amongst competitors and clients, the site offers great opportunities for that to happen.”

Westhill, once dubbed “subsea city”, is the epicentre of the north-east’s subsea services sector.

Formed in 2019 and employing 180 people worldwide, Sulmara has grown rapidly to become an international services provider with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Earlier this month the company was invited to address offshore wind leaders in the US on the challenges the industry faces in reducing the costs associated with wind farm developments.

Chief executive Kevin McBarron added: “Sulmara prides itself on challenging the status quo to deliver on our mission of a sustainable energy future. Being invited to Leadership 100 (in Boston) was a big moment for us, as is the opening of our new site in Westhill.”

Savills and Ryden are joint agents for Knight at Kingshill.

Knight managing director Howard Crawshaw said: “This development has generated positive interest over the years and gives us confidence to continue our speculative programme across Scotland.

“Occupiers like Sulmara are seeking high specification space with excellent connectivity. We wish them every success at Kingshill.”