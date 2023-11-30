Subsea firm Sulmara takes plunge into new offices in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Subsea firm Sulmara takes plunge into new offices in Aberdeenshire

Bosses said a period of 'sustained success' had seen the business outgrow its old premises in Aberdeen, prompting the move to Westhill.

By Keith Findlay
Pavilion 11 in Westhlll.
Pavilion 11 in Westhlll. Image: Fifth Ring

Scottish subsea specialist Sulmara is looking to add to its north-east headcount in the coming weeks after relocating its Aberdeen business to nearby Westhill.

The firm, which is headquartered in Glasgow, has moved into Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park.

It now has more than 20 people working in and from part of the building, Suite A.

Five-year lease with Knight

The ground floor “plug and play” offices are occupied on a five-year lease with the landlord, Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group.

Sulmara’s suite in the 10,500sq ft building extends to 2,673sq ft.

The company was previously based in the Cirrus building at 6 International Avenue in the ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

Bosses said a period of “sustained success” had seen the business outgrow its old premises, prompting the move to Westhill.

Some of Sulmara's team at Kingshill Park
Some of Sulmara’s team at Kingshill Park. Image: Sulmara

Chief technology officer Andy Doggett added: “Our new office provides our dedicated team with high-quality workspace in an excellent, convenient location that enhances productivity and well-being.

“We have exceeded our growth targets, resulting in the need to expand our north-east hub, both onshore and offshore, which is an indication of where the company is heading.

Recruitment plans

“We have more than 20 people based in Westhill and are looking to add to that in the coming weeks as the business continues to grow.

“Being in the subsea hub amongst competitors and clients, the site offers great opportunities for that to happen.”

Westhill, once dubbed “subsea city”, is the epicentre of the north-east’s subsea services sector.

Inside Sulmara's new offices in Westhlll. Image: Fifth Ring
Inside Sulmara’s new offices in Westhlll. Image: Fifth Ring

Formed in 2019 and employing 180 people worldwide, Sulmara has grown rapidly to become an international services provider with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Earlier this month the company was invited to address offshore wind leaders in the US on the challenges the industry faces in reducing the costs associated with wind farm developments.

Chief executive Kevin McBarron added: “Sulmara prides itself on challenging the status quo to deliver on our mission of a sustainable energy future. Being invited to Leadership 100 (in Boston) was a big moment for us, as is the opening of our new site in Westhill.”

Sulmara employee.
Image: Sulmara

Savills and Ryden are joint agents for Knight at Kingshill.

Knight managing director Howard Crawshaw said: “This development has generated positive interest over the years and gives us confidence to continue our speculative programme across Scotland.

“Occupiers like Sulmara are seeking high specification space with excellent connectivity. We wish them every success at Kingshill.”

Conversation