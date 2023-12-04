Swift promotion for leading Aberdeen lawyer at Gilson Gray

North Sea energy lawyer Findlay Anderson has landed a major promotion just months after joining Gilson Gray as a partner.

He is now the fast-growing firm’s new head of corporate law.

Mr Anderson joined the team at Gilson Gray’s Aberdeen office in May.

He was previously vice-president and general counsel for oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, supporting global operations.

He was also the company’s global crisis manager and emergency response leader.

OEUK and AGCC roles

Ther 48-year-old is currently chairman of Offshore Energies UK’s diversity and inclusion task group.

And he sits on the policy council for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

He takes over his new role at Gilson Gray from Derek Hamill, who is still part of the senior management team.

Gilson Gray said Mr Hamill would from now on be focusing more of his time on client work, while also continuing to support the firm’s grow ambitions at boardroom level.

Mr Anderson will instead lead the UK-wide corporate team across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen and Lincoln.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner, Gilson Gray, said: “Findlay is an important appointment for the business. Substantial and rapid development of our corporate service line is a key strategic objective for the firm. We are pleased to have a senior lawyer of Findlay’s experience and commercial acumen leading this division for the next stage of growth.”

Mr Anderson said: “Since joining the corporate team in May I have been impressed with the strength of expertise we already have, but also recognise there are plenty opportunities to do more.

“The firm has seen incredible growth in nine years and has now established itself as a key regional player with a UK footprint.

“We continue to grow across all facets of the group including legal, property and wealth management.

“It is important the corporate team match those ambitious growth plans.”

Energy sector will be ‘key part’ of Gilson Gray’s expansion

Mr Anderson added: “I am excited to take the reins of the team and develop our strategy for further expansion.

“The energy sector will be a key part of that, particularly in Aberdeen, but we will be keenly focused on expanding our general corporate footprint in the months ahead across our key locations and sectors.”

It is less than 18 months since Gilson Gray, which was launched in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2014, announced it had opened an office in Aberdeen.

The firm’s corporate division has ambitious growth plans for next year.

These include further development of existing client relationships, targeting new businesses both in the UK and internationally, and increasing the team’s headcount.

Mr Anderson graduated in law from Aberdeen University in 1999.

He launched his career in London, as an associate with DLA Piper.

In Aril 2003 he joined Ledingham Chalmers, in Aberdeen, as a senior associate.

After a couple of years as a legal manager for Canadian Natural Resources he became a partner in law firm McGrigors before rejoining the energy industry with GE Oil &Gas.

From January 2016 until March this year he worked for Baker Hughes in a string of Aberdeen-based roles.