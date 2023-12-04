Swift promotion for leading Aberdeen lawyer at Gilson Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Swift promotion for leading Aberdeen lawyer at Gilson Gray

Findlay Anderson only joined the firm earlier this year. He's now its head of corporate law.

By Keith Findlay
Findlay Anderson, the new head of corporate law at Gilson Gray.
Findlay Anderson, the new head of corporate law at Gilson Gray. Image: Frame

North Sea energy lawyer Findlay Anderson has landed a major promotion just months after joining Gilson Gray as a partner.

He is now the fast-growing firm’s new head of corporate law.

Mr Anderson joined the team at Gilson Gray’s Aberdeen office  in May.

He was previously vice-president and general counsel for oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, supporting global operations.

He was also the company’s global crisis manager and emergency response leader.

OEUK and AGCC roles

Ther 48-year-old is currently chairman of Offshore Energies UK’s diversity and inclusion task group.

And he sits on the policy council for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

He takes over his new role at Gilson Gray from Derek Hamill, who is still part of the senior management team.

Gilson Gray said Mr Hamill would from now on be focusing more of his time on client work, while also continuing to support the firm’s grow ambitions at boardroom level.

Mr Anderson will instead lead the UK-wide corporate team across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen and Lincoln.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner, Gilson Gray, said: “Findlay is an important appointment for the business. Substantial and rapid development of our corporate service line is a key strategic objective for the firm. We are pleased to have a senior lawyer of Findlay’s experience and commercial acumen leading this division for the next stage of growth.”

Glen Gilson, managing partner, Gilson Gray.
Glen Gilson, managing partner, Gilson Gray. Image: Clark Communications

Mr Anderson said: “Since joining the corporate team in May I have been impressed with the strength of expertise we already have, but also recognise there are plenty opportunities to do more.

“The firm has seen incredible growth in nine years and has now established itself as a key regional player with a UK footprint.

“We continue to grow across all facets of the group including legal, property and wealth management.

“It is important the corporate team match those ambitious growth plans.”

Energy sector will be ‘key part’ of Gilson Gray’s expansion

Mr Anderson added: “I am excited to take the reins of the team and develop our strategy for further expansion.

“The energy sector will be a key part of that, particularly in Aberdeen, but we will be keenly focused on expanding our general corporate footprint in the months ahead across our key locations and sectors.”

It is less than 18 months since Gilson Gray, which was launched in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2014, announced it had opened an office in Aberdeen.

The firm’s corporate division has ambitious growth plans for next year.

These include further development of existing client relationships, targeting new businesses both in the UK and internationally, and increasing the team’s headcount.

I am excited to take the reins of the team and develop our strategy.”

Findlay Anderson, Gilson Gray

Mr Anderson graduated in law from Aberdeen University in 1999.

He launched his career in London,  as an associate with DLA Piper.

In Aril 2003 he joined Ledingham Chalmers, in Aberdeen, as a senior associate.

After a couple of years as a legal manager for Canadian Natural Resources he became a partner in law firm McGrigors before rejoining the energy industry with GE Oil &Gas.

From January 2016  until March this year he worked for Baker Hughes in a string of Aberdeen-based roles.

More from Business

Norman McConnachie is the owner of water rescue dogs Yogi & Cindy. Image Norman McConnachie
Meet the Aberdeenshire dogs trained to save lives at sea
A new paper for the STUC has proposed short and long-term changes to taxes in Scotland which it says could raise some £3.7 billion extra a year for public services (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tax changes could net £3.7bn a year more for Scotland, STUC says
Sir Keir Starmer underlined the fundamental importance of the fiscal rules (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Labour’s £28bn green plans subject to fiscal rules, says Starmer
Lloyds seized the newspaper group during the summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Barclay family repays £1.2bn debt to Lloyds amid potential sale of Telegraph
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged consumers to avoid fake Prime and Wonka chocolate bars, warning they could be unsafe to eat (FSA/PA)
FSA warns consumers to avoid fake ‘Prime’ and ‘Wonka’ branded chocolate bars
William Hill owner 888 has seen its shares soar after takeover speculation (PA)
William Hill owner 888 sees shares jump on reported summer bid interest
Around half of renters and disabled adults in the UK do not feel able to save any money in the year ahead, according to ONS analysis (PA)
Renters and disabled adults more likely to face cost-of-living squeeze – ONS
Nyomi Dixon, who owns Whisk Away cafe and gift shop in Inverness.
Inverness cafe owner warns small businesses will shut due to 'dying' city centre
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking at the Resolution Foundation conference at the QEII Centre in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
UK economy suffering ‘sprain not broken leg’ – Chancellor
The price of the cryptocurrency has grown in the last two months (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bitcoin price breaches 42,000 dollars for first time in nearly two years

Conversation