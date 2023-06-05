Energy industry expert joins fast-growing Gilson Gray in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy industry expert joins fast-growing Gilson Gray in Aberdeen

Findlay Anderson has previously worked for firms including McGrigors, Ledingham Chalmers, GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes.

By Keith Findlay
Findlay Anderson
Findlay Anderson's appointment is part of Gilson Gray's ambitious plans for the north-east. Image: Frame

North Sea energy lawyer Findlay Anderson has joined Gilson Gray as a partner in Aberdeen.

It follows a series of deals in Scotland and England which have seen Gilson Gray rapidly expand.

These include the acquisition of The Law Practice in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Mr Findlay, 48, joins a Scotland-wide corporate team across offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and East Lothian.

Career to date

The Aberdeen University graduate launched his career in London, as an associate with DLA Piper.

He later joined Ledingham Chalmers, in Aberdeen, as a senior associate.

After a couple of years as a legal manager for Canadian Natural Resources he became a partner in law firm McGrigors before rejoining the energy industry with GE Oil &Gas.

From January 2016 to March this year he worked for US energy services firm Baker Hughes in a string of Aberdeen-based roles.

Champion of diversity and inclusion

Most recently he was vice-president and general counsel for oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, supporting global operations. He was also the company’s global crisis manager and emergency response leader.

Mr Anderson is currently chairman of Offshore Energies UK’s diversity and inclusion task group.

And he sits on the policy council for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

He is not only an exceptional lawyer but comes with significant management experience.”

Glen Gilson, Gilson Gray

Gilson Gray chairman and managing partner Glen Gilson said: “Findlay is a prime example of the talent we are adding to our firm as we seek to rapidly expand in major cities across the UK.

“He is not only an exceptional lawyer but comes with significant management experience. He is a strong commercial operator and I am delighted to have him join our business.”

Calum Crighton, partner and head of energy at Gilson Gray, added: “Findlay’s impressive background and extensive leadership experience in oil and gas will enhance our expanding corporate practice. There are clear challenges for the energy industry at the moment, but with that comes some significant opportunities – particularly around the transition to net-zero. Our team is well placed to advise clients during this next chapter.”

Mr Anderson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Gilson Gray while it’s still in a period of enormous growth.

Gilson Gray going from ‘strength to strength in Aberdeen and beyond’

“I’ve been watching the firm go from strength to strength in Aberdeen and beyond, building a reputation as one of Scotland’s leading legal firms.

“The team is committed to embracing change and has the expertise and full range of services to support the energy sector throughout the ongoing transformation.”

It is less than a year since Gilson Gray, which was launched in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2014, announced it had opened an office in Aberdeen. It has since acquired a business, Wilson Financial, in Dundee.

The firm’s ambitions for the north-east are supported by the size of its office in Blenheim Gate in the city’s west end, where it has space to build a 40-strong team.

