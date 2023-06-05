Energy industry expert joins fast-growing Gilson Gray in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Sea energy lawyer Findlay Anderson has joined Gilson Gray as a partner in Aberdeen.

It follows a series of deals in Scotland and England which have seen Gilson Gray rapidly expand.

These include the acquisition of The Law Practice in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Mr Findlay, 48, joins a Scotland-wide corporate team across offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and East Lothian.

Career to date

The Aberdeen University graduate launched his career in London, as an associate with DLA Piper.

He later joined Ledingham Chalmers, in Aberdeen, as a senior associate.

After a couple of years as a legal manager for Canadian Natural Resources he became a partner in law firm McGrigors before rejoining the energy industry with GE Oil &Gas.

From January 2016 to March this year he worked for US energy services firm Baker Hughes in a string of Aberdeen-based roles.

Champion of diversity and inclusion

Most recently he was vice-president and general counsel for oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, supporting global operations. He was also the company’s global crisis manager and emergency response leader.

Mr Anderson is currently chairman of Offshore Energies UK’s diversity and inclusion task group.

And he sits on the policy council for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

He is not only an exceptional lawyer but comes with significant management experience.” Glen Gilson, Gilson Gray

Gilson Gray chairman and managing partner Glen Gilson said: “Findlay is a prime example of the talent we are adding to our firm as we seek to rapidly expand in major cities across the UK.

“He is not only an exceptional lawyer but comes with significant management experience. He is a strong commercial operator and I am delighted to have him join our business.”

What a fantastic time we had at our stunning new Aberdeen office last week! Such a great turnout, and a big thanks to everyone who joined us for the opening event. 🎉 We look forward to seeing you all again soon!#aberdeen #gilsongrayaberdeen #openevent pic.twitter.com/sJE2QyYWXL — Gilson Gray LLP (@GilsonGray) June 2, 2023

Calum Crighton, partner and head of energy at Gilson Gray, added: “Findlay’s impressive background and extensive leadership experience in oil and gas will enhance our expanding corporate practice. There are clear challenges for the energy industry at the moment, but with that comes some significant opportunities – particularly around the transition to net-zero. Our team is well placed to advise clients during this next chapter.”

Mr Anderson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Gilson Gray while it’s still in a period of enormous growth.

Gilson Gray going from ‘strength to strength in Aberdeen and beyond’

“I’ve been watching the firm go from strength to strength in Aberdeen and beyond, building a reputation as one of Scotland’s leading legal firms.

“The team is committed to embracing change and has the expertise and full range of services to support the energy sector throughout the ongoing transformation.”

It is less than a year since Gilson Gray, which was launched in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2014, announced it had opened an office in Aberdeen. It has since acquired a business, Wilson Financial, in Dundee.

The firm’s ambitions for the north-east are supported by the size of its office in Blenheim Gate in the city’s west end, where it has space to build a 40-strong team.