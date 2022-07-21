Law firm Gilson Gray enters Aberdeen legal market fray with new office in the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Law firm Gilson Gray enters Aberdeen legal market fray with new office in the Granite City

By Keith Findlay
July 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:06 am
Leading Gilson Gray's move into the north-east market are Calum Crighton, left, and Richard Shepherd.
Leading Gilson Gray's move into the north-east market are Calum Crighton, left, and Richard Shepherd.

Scottish law firm Gilson Gray has opened an office in Blenheim Gate in the west end of Aberdeen.

Gilson Gray, which was launched in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2014, now has two partners based in the Granite City.

The duo includes Robert Gordon University alumnus Calum Crighton, who leads the firm’s oil, gas and energy team. He joined the practice in January 2021, having previously worked for businesses including CMS Cameron McKenna, Premier Oil, Fairfield Energy and Lex Energy.

Mr Crighton is also vice-chairman of Offshore Energies UK’s legal issues forum and a member of Decom North Sea’s decommissioning leadership group.

We are committed to offering full services from Aberdeen and have already embarked on a recruitment drive to meet demand.”

Calum Crighton, Gilson Gray.

Gilson Gray’s other Aberdeen partner is Richard Shepherd, who joined the firm in January this year and is now a leading figure in its real estate services division. The Aberdeen University graduate was previously head of corporate and commercial at north-east law firm James & George Collie.

Gilson Gray also has offices in Dundee, North Berwick, and – following a recent acquisition south of the border – Lincoln. Its ambitious move to muscle in on Aberdeen’s competitive legal scene is supported by the size of its new office in the Granite City, where it has space to build a 40-strong team.

l-r Richard Shepherd and Calum Crighton, Gilson Gray’s two partners in Aberdeen.

The 4,500sq ft premises on Blenheim Place were secured on a long-term lease. Blenheim Gate is also home to ETZ Limited, the firm that was set up to deliver an Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen.

Gilson Gray chairman and managing partner Glen Gilson said: “The legal marketplace is ripe for consolidation at the moment, and we are keen to offer stability and support for any firm, anywhere in Britain, which might benefit from joining the expanding Gilson Gray group.

“The north-east of Scotland is a dynamic region, with tremendous economic opportunities. Our decision to open an office reinforces our commitment to the area and to our clients. We now have offices stretching along the east coast of Scotland from Aberdeen to Dundee to East Lothian – as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Blenheim Gate.

Mr Crighton said: “We are committed to offering full services from Aberdeen and have already embarked on a recruitment drive to meet demand, focusing on hiring local people.”

Mr Shepherd added: “Calum and I know the market well, backed up by gold standard local knowledge, which we believe gives us an edge.”

Firm’s headcount nearing 300

Gilson Gray now employs 290 people across its six offices.

The firm said its “strong growth” in recent years was driven by organic client wins and acquisitions, Its Gilson Gray Financial Management arm has been particularly active, taking over 13 financial services businesses across Scotland, with more in the pipeline.

The Aberdeen legal market has proved a challenging one for new entrants over the years. Some firms – such as Brodies, Burness Paull and Pinsent Masons – have successfully established a significant presence or made inroads via mergers and acquisitions, but others have struggled to make their mark or maintain an office presence.

