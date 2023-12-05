New Inverness delicatessen opens as couple’s second business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New Inverness delicatessen opens as couple’s second business

The shop will offer products from Italy, France and Spain as well as some from the best Highland producers.

By Alex Banks
Outside of the new Inverness shop. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
Outside of the new Inverness shop. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

A husband-and-wife team have opened their second food and drink business in Inverness.

Rob and Sarah Steadman had the idea to open a food shop in the city for more than two-and-a-half years.

Now, the pair have opened Merchant’s Delicatessen on Castle Street – which offers local and European delicacies.

The couple also own wine bar The Walrus & Corkscrew on Church Street, which opened in 2021.

The idea behind Merchant’s Delicatessen

Rob said the couple received questions from several customers about where products for the wine bar were sourced.

He claims it made sense from there to make sure visitors were able to purchase the product locally.

Rob said: “It was an idea formed about 20 months ago not long after opening the wine bar.

“Partly due to number of visitors both local, UK and overseas asking us where we sourced our produce that we served from and where could they buy it.

“The answer we discovered was not very easily unless you had a car as the number of options to buy items were limited – with nothing in the town centre readily available.”

Products from Spain, Italy and France are all available into the shop. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Following thorough research, the couple say they were then ready to take on the Castle Street unit.

Rob added: “Once the castle renovations opposite are complete, the footfall from tourism walking by should continue to grow.

“It’s positioning also allows a large local residential population to pop in to buy items without needing the car.”

The unit is the original site of the old Mackintosh Fruit shop and dates back as far as the 17th century.

What’s on offer?

The delicatessen offers products sourced from the Highlands as well as further afield in Scotland and across Europe.

Rob said: “From charcuterie to cheeses, pate to Christmas panettone, there are also a variety of gluten free and vegan products too.”

“We are lucky enough to have one of the greatest natural larders on our doorstep something that is recognised by many visitors who want to try as much as possible.

Jams, honeys and other condiments on sale at the store. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“As with the wine bar we will listen to our customers and if certain items we don’t stock now regularly crop up in requests we will get them in later.

“Some might think we are mad to open just before Christmas.

“But then again they thought we were mad opening a wine bar the weekend the UK came out of major lockdown.

“We would like to thank all those customers who have popped in and supported us since the soft opening last Saturday.”

Driving force for new Inverness shop

Rob praised his partner’s role in the new business and called her “the driving force” behind the project.

He said: “The driving force behind this project has been Sarah.

 

Merchant’s Delicatessen in Inverness is the couple’s second business. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“For many years she has come up with ideas for other projects – only for someone else to get in before.

“Hence once the decision was made, speed was of the essence – though not always easy when dealing with certain parties.

“It’s been a bit of a Helter Skelter ride over the last few months to open in time with a few minor technicalities enough to cause delays, not through the want of trying.”

More from Business

Shares fell in the City on Tuesday. (John Walton/PA)
Miners drag on FTSE after Moody’s downgrades China
Thames Water said it was co-operating with Ofwat (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Thames Water asked to explain how dividend does not break Ofwat rules
Ladbrokes in Nottingham City Centre (PA)
Entain reaches final approval on deferred prosecution agreement with CPS
A three-year delay in the introduction of tariffs on new electric cars is expected to be recommended by the European Commission, it has been reported (PA)
European Commission set to recommend delay in electric car tariffs – report
The letter welcomed Rishi Sunak’s announcement to commit funds to tackle global deforestation this week at Cop28 in Dubai (Ben Birchall/PA)
Supermarkets urge PM to introduce deforestation laws promised two years ago
The industries accounted for 82% of the total greenhouse gas emissions across the UK in 2021, figure show (David Jones/PA)
One in five workers in Midlands employed in highest-emitting industries – ONS
The incoming operator of the UK National Lottery has seen its sales double in recent months (Alamy/PA)
New National Lottery operator sees sales double after charity donations warning
The NHS in England is preparing for a series of strikes over the busy winter months after negotiations between the Government and junior doctors broke down (PA)
All you need to know as junior doctors announce more strikes
The issue is under investigation (PA)
London Stock Exchange trading halted by outages
Junior doctors in England are to stage the longest strike in NHS history after talks between their union and the Government broke down (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Junior doctors to stage longest strike in NHS history after talks break down

Conversation