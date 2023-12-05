Kessock Bridge reopens following concern for a person

Kessock Bridge was closed for a short time today due to a police incident.

Emergency crews were called to the Beauly Firth crossing shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident related to concerns for a person.

Officers closed the bridge in both directions for a short time before reopening the road at around 4.40pm.

The brief closure led to lengthy tailbacks on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road and on the streets of Inverness.

Motorists were being diverted through the city to the A862 Inverness to Beauly Road.