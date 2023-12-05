Kessock Bridge reopens following concern for a person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Kessock Bridge reopens following concern for a person

Traffic on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road was brought to a standstill as police closed the bridge.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news graphic
Image: DC Thomson

Kessock Bridge was closed for a short time today due to a police incident.

Emergency crews were called to the Beauly Firth crossing shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident related to concerns for a person.

Officers closed the bridge in both directions for a short time before reopening the road at around 4.40pm.

Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the water below in the evening.
Police have closed the Kessock Bridge in both directions as officers remain at the scene. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The brief closure led to lengthy tailbacks on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road and on the streets of Inverness.

Motorists were being diverted through the city to the A862 Inverness to Beauly Road.

More from Inverness

inverness man arrested arned with a knife police scotland officer uniform
'Armed' man arrested after disturbance in Inverness
Members staged a protest at Everlast Gym earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Planners recommend approval for proposal to replace Inverness gym with bowling alley and inflatable…
rag'n'bone man
Rag'n'Bone Man to return to Inverness after he was forced to cancel gig at…
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Nairn banker's family in row over claims of potential murder suspect arrest U-turn
Outside of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Raigmore Hospital patient's rant over 'dirty shower' with 'faeces on the wall'
Krispy Kreme hiring
Krispy Kreme hiring for new Inverness city centre store
A range of baked goods by Harry Gow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
5 of the best Inverness bakeries for pastries, cakes, bread and more...
Scottish actress and Hollywood star Karen Gillan said she is "so honoured" to play a character in The Simpsons. Instagram
Inverness Hollywood star Karen Gillan to play 'role she was born for' in The…

Conversation