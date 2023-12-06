Just 4% of offshore wind leaders think UK will meet 2030 target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Just 4% of offshore wind leaders think UK will meet 2030 target

New report warns of capacity issues in both infrastructure and skills.

By Mathew Perry
Moray East wind farm at sea.
Moray East wind farm. Image: Ocean Winds.

A new report has found just 4% of senior offshore wind industry leaders believe the UK will achieve its goal of 50 gigawatts (GW) capacity by 2030.

The Re-Energising Offshore Wind report by consulting firm Newton Europe surveyed 200 senior wind industry executives across the UK and Europe.

Of those questioned, 80% think the UK will achieve 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Nearly two thirds (63%) believe Britain will have more than 30GW installed.

Survey shows little confidence in UK meeting 2030 offshore wind target

But only two in five (40%) expect the UK to hit 40GW by the end of the decade

And just 22% and 4% are anticipating ing 45GW and above 50GW-plus respectively.

The UK currently produces 15GW of electricity through offshore wind, with a further 10-15GW already funded, the report says.

This leaves approximately 20GW of offshore wind capacity “missing” if the UK is to reach its 50GW target just six years from now, it adds.

Supply chain concerns highlighted

The report also shows 71% of industry leaders are worried about remaining financially competitive when investing in the UK offshore wind sector or in related supply chains.

While three-quarters think the UK should aim to “nearshore” manufacturing or support domestic supply chains, 67% don’t believe UK offshore wind manufacturers can compete with mainland Europe and China.

Offshore wind turbine.

Two of the main drivers of doubt within the industry stem from concerns relating to grid infrastructure and ports.

More than two-thirds of leaders (67%) believe the UK’s current pool of ports, vessels, and labour is too limited to support both the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.

In the report, the UK Government’s Offshore Wind Champion Tim Pick says improving port facilities must be a priority for supporting offshore wind.

“Offshore wind relies on ports, which have a catalytic effect on wider supply chain growth,” Mr Pick says.

The first turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm arrive at Port of Dundee.

He adds: “We need a structured programme to support and catalyse serious incremental port capacity investment, particularly to support the specific needs of commercial-scale floating offshore wind.”

As well as requiring investment in ports to assist in expanding capacity, the report also says the UK must improve grid infrastructure connectivity.

Benj Sykes, head of environment consenting and external affairs at offshore wind developer Orsted says the UK needs a “grid that’s fit for the future”.

“We can’t get to 50GW of installed, connected capacity unless there is nothing short of a revolution in how we build out the grid,” Mr Sykes warns.

Floating offshore wind ‘critical’

The report also identifies floating technology as “critical” to scaling up offshore wind production.

According to the Department for Business and Trade, the UK is already a world leader in floating offshore wind, with 78 megawatts already operational – more installed capacity than any other country.

Projects in the pipeline for Scotland will make this country the largest market in the world for this emerging technology, with up to 17.8GW expected across 14 projects.

financing energy transition
A Kincardine wind turbine, 10 miles off Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/ DCT

Meanwhile, Ocean Winds’ Caledonia project director Mark Baxter says there is an opportunity for the UK to transition some of its experience in oil and gas to floating
offshore wind.

But Mr Baxter also says the offshore wind industry needs to move to a smaller set of designs and “clear standards”.

Role of oil and gas sector

According to the report, most industry leaders think the oil and gas industry has a major role to play in the UK’s offshore wind journey.

A total of 70% of respondents, including 67% of leaders in oil and gas, – believe the fossil fuel industry should allocate more resources to advance the offshore wind sector.

Around 48%  identified opportunities to repurpose existing offshore infrastructure.

geothermal rigs
There are hopes that oil and gas platforms in the UK North Sea can be repurposed as key infrastructure for the renewable energy sector.

Nearly two in five (39%) think knowledge and technology transfers from oil and gas will help offshore wind, with 33% citing skills training and certifications as a growth driver.

Winds blowing in right direction

Launching the report, Newton Europe partner Dan Parker highlighted positive signs for the sector in recent weeks.

He added: The government has stepped up to resolve the stark issues in CfD (contracts for difference) pricing ahead of the next auction next spring and the chancellor offered some helpful reforms in his Autumn Statement.

orsted
An Orsted offshore wind farm in the UK.

“As such, the mood since our survey should have lifted somewhat.”

But Mr Parker also warned there is still significant work ahead for the UK offshore wind industry to meet its potential and net-zero targets.

“There are hurdles on the path,” he said, adding: “We have capacity issues in both infrastructure and UK skills.

“And there are several big players who will need to collaborate to make change happen.”

More from Business

A commuter looks at signs at a closed railway station (PA)
Busy commuter services to be hit as train drivers’ strike continues
EE is launching a TV service (PA)
EE launches new TV service to take on Sky and Virgin Media
Electrical Safety First urged consumers to stick to reputable high street or trusted retailers (PA)
Charity urges consumers to avoid online marketplaces for Christmas electricals
Strikes by train drivers are causing major disruption in parts of England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summary of daily rail strike disruption
People are spending more on their credit cards, new data fro HSBC reveals (Thinkstock/PA)
Consumers spending more on credit cards but staying well within limits – HSBC
Lufthansa’s ad suggested the airline’s customers would ‘Fly more sustainably’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ads for three airlines banned over ‘misleading’ environmental claims
The Financial Ombudsman Service is mooting charging claims management companies and no-win, no-fee law firms to make complaints in a U-turn just a year after ruling out the move (Tim Goode/PA)
Financial Ombudsman mulls plans to charge claims management firms
Bancon Group's operating board: l-r David Crawford, managing director, Deeside Timberframe, Senga Buntrock, director, people, culture and organisational development, chief executive Kevin McColgan, business operations director Jamie Tosh and finance director Andrew Tweedie.
Record homes sales boost results at Aberdeenshire builder Bancon Group
Shares fell in the City on Tuesday. (John Walton/PA)
Miners drag on FTSE after Moody’s downgrades China
Thames Water said it was co-operating with Ofwat (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Thames Water asked to explain how dividend does not break Ofwat rules

Conversation