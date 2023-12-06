Record homes sales boost results at Aberdeenshire builder Bancon Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record homes sales boost results at Aberdeenshire builder Bancon Group

New boss Kevin McColgan hailed the 2022-23 trading performance as 'robust'.

By Keith Findlay
Bancon Group's operating board: l-r David Crawford, managing director, Deeside Timberframe, Senga Buntrock, director, people, culture and organisational development, chief executive Kevin McColgan, business operations director Jamie Tosh and finance director Andrew Tweedie.
Bancon Group's operating board: l-r David Crawford, managing director, Deeside Timberframe, Senga Buntrock, director, people, culture and organisational development, chief executive Kevin McColgan, business operations director Jamie Tosh and finance director Andrew Tweedie. Image: Big Partnership

Bancon Group has reported “another strong year of trading” after a 33% jump in sales at its homes business.

The Aberdeenshire-based housebuilding and construction group posted a 16% year-on-year increase in total turnover in its accounts for the 12 months to March 31 2023.

Sales were up by £18 million on the previous year, to £132m.

Best year ever for Bancon Homes

A record level of activity for Bancon Homes delivered turnover of £68.4m, from in 2022-23, compared with £51.3m the year before.

The housebuilding division completed 262 private and affordable homes in the latest period.

Bosses attributed the sales performance to “resilience of the markets in which Bancon Homes operates, the quality of the product, the attractiveness of the locations and a genuine focus on customer service”.

A Bancon Homes development, Eden, on the outskirts of Aberdeen.
A Bancon Homes development, Eden, on the outskirts of Aberdeen. Image: Bancon Homes

Group-wide pre-tax profits of £1.8m were slightly behind the £2.7m reported in the previous year as a result of the fir writing down the value of a long-held development.

Banchory-based Bancon Group reported operating profits of £4.6m for the latest period, down from £4.85m last time.

This was in the face of cost inflation and other headwinds for the industry, it said.

Bancon's Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw.
Bancon’s Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw. Image: Bancon Homes

Chief executive Kevin McColgan, who joined the Group in September following the retirement of John Irvine, described the results as “robust”.

A second consecutive year of increased homes sales and the renewal of the group’s banking facility “demonstrate the success of our current strategies and the confidence in our future prospects,” he added.

Kevin McColgan, chief executive, Bancon Group.
Kevin McColgan, chief executive, Bancon Group. Image: Big Partnership

Mr McColgan continued: “Our strong financial position, positive sales performance in the current financial year and strong forward orders means we are exceptionally well-placed to invest in and deliver our growth ambitions – even against the backdrop of the rising costs of raw materials and the wider economic uncertainties.”

Bancon Homes brought forward new phases of its developments in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and started on two new developments in the central belt during the period.

How did Bancon Group’s other businesses do in 2022-23?

Turnover at Bancon Construction was £35.5m, 18% ahead of the previous year and profits before tax the highest since 2007.

Bosses said this had been achieved through “structural changes and tight margin control”.

Bancon Construction has a “strong” order book, with turnover in excess of £40m secured in the current financial year, they added.

Our strong financial position, positive sales performance in the current financial year and strong forward orders means we are exceptionally well-placed to invest in and deliver our growth ambitions.”

Kevin McColgan, CEO

Meanwhile, despite an overall slowdown in the market in the second-half of the financial year, Deeside Timberframe maintained activity at a similar level to the previous 12 months.

Turnover at the subsidiary came in at £28m, compared with £32.6m previously.

Bancon Group said it was investing in facilities and production efficiencies at its timber systems design, manufacturing and installation business to counter a sharp rise in the cost of raw materials and to “deliver a step-change in growth in Scotland and England.

Established in 1975, Bancon Group employs 260 people across its three core businesses.

