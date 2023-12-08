How angry seagull encounter created an Inverness food business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How angry seagull encounter created an Inverness food business

Once the owner told her partner she was pregnant he responded with "we have to get our hands on a food truck".

By Alex Banks
Grant MacNicol with his food truck, The Angry Seagull. Image: Grant MacNicol
Grant MacNicol with his food truck, The Angry Seagull. Image: Grant MacNicol

When a Highland man was attacked by an angry seagull while eating fish and chips, an idea came to him.

Chef Grant MacNicol now runs Angry Seagull Fish and Chips with his partner Magda Meredith.

The food van, which travels across the Highlands, begun in Dornoch last year and is now part of Highland Food and Drink Trail in Inverness.

Magda believes the brand has established itself this year and is on board with visions to attract more people to the Highland capital.

The Angry Seagull family

Magda said the idea has been in Grant’s heads for years – but it all came together when she told him she was pregnant.

She said: “Grant has been in the restaurant game for years and we met through work.

“We have a family together now – that’s really how this all came to fruition.

“The minute I told him I was pregnant he said ‘we have to get our hands on a food truck’.

“Grant wants to be their for our son at all times and having this family food truck certainly helps the balance.”

Owners Magda Meredith and Grant MacNicol. Image: Angry Seagull

Magda said the name, which stemmed from Grant’s seagull encounter in Anstruther in Fife, has become an attraction in itself.

She added: “Grant has had the name on him for ages now and it’s so loved everywhere we go – we’ve even copyrighted it.

“It’s lovely to see you don’t have to be covered in tartan to succeed here.

“When he said to me about possibly doing merchandise with our brand I thought no one would want it.

“However he’s made me eat my own words, it has been really popular – we’ve even had orders from the likes of New York.”

A food van and some ‘big plans’

Magda said it has been a successful year for the business as she now looks at implementing new ideas in 2024.

Magda said: “Having only started last year we’ve really been able to establish ourselves now.

“We visit a lot of areas – Inverness, Nairn, Bonar Bridge and Rogart to name a few.

“I don’t want to tread on anyone’s toes but if people want us to go somewhere we will always try.

The food van travels around the north. Image: Angry Seagull

“It’s a really exciting time for businesses in the area. There are a lot of bodies, like Visit Inverness, who have really strong visions.

“I think previously there’s maybe been a bit of disconnect but now community sense is coming along.

“The next five years should really show we are capable of bringing in visitors all year round.”

More from Business

Peterhead Port
14 north-east businesses share £2.5 million cash for energy transition
HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray, left, and chief executive Lee Wilson.
North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray now chairman of subsea tech firm HonuWorx
Jo Malone has opened its new store in Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
First look inside new Jo Malone store in Aberdeen's Union Square
An aerial shot of Dornoch, which has voted in favour of a Business Improvement District. Image: Bannerman Media
Dornoch Bid: Steering group on hunt for board of directors
Rousay, Egilsay & Wyre Development Trust manager Stuart Williams.
Cybercrime: Orkney community trust lost £119,000 overnight
Highland wind farm.
Plans approved for 29 more wind turbines in the Highlands
Wiktor Lemanski has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How this chef went from the London restaurant hotspots to a street food trailer…
Graeme Munro & Ross Murray completing the acquisition. Image: Instinct Marketing
Acquisition takes Aberdeen accountants closer to becoming 'top 100 in UK'
This old church in Boddam, Aberdeenshire, is up for auction today.
£28,000 holy property opportunity in Aberdeenshire
Scottish Sea Farms head of processing operations Donald Buchanan with staff in Lerwick.
Scottish Sea Farms completes £2.5 million factory refit in Lerwick

Conversation