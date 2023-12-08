All the festive opening times of recycling centres in the north and north-east

With the gift-giving season just around the corner, families may find themselves tasked with a trip to the recycling centre soon.

With mountains of wrapping paper, boxes, plastic and packaging lying around after Christmas – some may wonder how they will get rid of it all.

So here are all of the north and north-east’s recycling centre’s plans for the holiday season.

Aberdeen

Recycling centres across the city of Aberdeen will operate on their usual winter hours this festive season which are posted on the City Council’s website.

However, they will all close on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Bridge of Don, Hazlehead and Bucksburn recycling centres will operate between 10am to 4:45pm from Monday to Friday in December, but will open at 9am on weekends.

Tullos Recycling Centre will also be closed on Wednesdays.

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire’s recycling points will operate usual hours this December. However, they have warned that opening hours may vary on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Aberdeenshire Council state that “opening times may vary” on the holidays, but have been contacted by the P&J for more detail on the exact opening times.

Recycling sites in the shire operate on the following schedule:

Monday 9am to 4.30pm

Friday 9am to 4pm

Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4.30pm

However, Insch and Portsoy RC only operate from 9am to 4.30pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays. While Portlethen does not open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Moray

Moray Council have also submitted their plans for their recycling centres over the festive season and are subject to irregular opening times.

All recycling centres will close at noon on December 23 as well as the 30th.

Sites will also be completely closed on December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1 and 2.

Highlands

Highlands council have confirmed that there will be no changes to festive plans which were rolled out to recycling centres last year.

All centres are open from 9am to 4pm except on Sundays were the operate from 10am to 3pm. Speyside Recycling Centre is also closed on a Sunday.

All household waste recycling centres are to be closed on December 25 & 26 as well as January 1 & 2.

Other dates will operate as normal.

Orkney

Festive plans for Orkney’s recycling centres have also now been published.

The Cursiter Recycling Point on Old Finstown Road will close at 3.15pm on December 22 and will not reopen until 8am on Wednesday January 3.

Hatston and Garson Recycling Centre and St Margaret’s Hope Recycling Point will be closed on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 December 2023 as well as Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 January 2024.

The Bossack Recycling Centre will also be closed on Saturday 23 to Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 December as well as on December 30 and 31, and January 1 and 2, 2024.

Shetland

Shetland Islands Council have also published their festive plans for the Gremista Waste Management Facility north of Lerwick.

A useful table has been set up which includes opening and closing times from December 24 to January 2.

The centre operates from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

It reveals that the centre will be closed December 25 & 26, and on January 1 & 2.