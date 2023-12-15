Welsh & Taylor Wealth: celebrating £20m of client investments in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Welsh & Taylor Wealth: celebrating £20m of client investments in 2023

How the wealth management firm has prioritised organic growth.

In partnership with Welsh & Taylor Wealth
Kieran Taylor and Martin Welsh
Welsh & Taylor Wealth is celebrating a year of organic business growth.

It’s a common time for businesses to review both the year that’s just passed and the one to come, but at Welsh & Taylor Wealth, this has become a quarterly exercise.

Martin Welsh, who founded and runs Welsh & Taylor Wealth with Kieran Taylor, said: “What we usually do with the team is review the previous quarter we’ve just had to celebrate all the successes and talk about any learning points. Then we review the quarter to come, looking at the main focuses and things we need to achieve, like regulation changes.”

As well as keeping on top of industry changes, it also ensures the whole team is on board with the business vision.

It’s proven a recipe for success, with Welsh & Taylor Wealth celebrating a year of positive business growth, including £20m of new client investment.

Welsh & Taylor Wealth focuses on organic growth

While Martin and Kieran considered acquisitions as a growth option for their business, they ultimately decided not to go down this route.

Instead, organic growth has been the answer, with Welsh & Taylor Wealth identified as one of the fastest growing financial advice firms in the UK, attracting in excess of £50m of new client investment over the last two years alone.

Part of this success has to be credited to Martin and Kieran’s dedication to service, with the pair always on a mission to do things quicker and better.

Streamlining to improve service

Martin Welsh and Kieran Taylor from Welsh and Taylor Wealth in Aberdeen
Providing five-star service to clients is a key priority for Welsh & Taylor Wealth.

In 2023 they used a third-party provider, who has helped streamline some of the largest finance companies in the UK, to go through an operational excellency programme. This involved mapping out and timing all Welsh & Taylor Wealth activities, discovering pinch points and identifying steps that could be improved.

Martin said: “It allows us to operate our business in a way that we can always deliver five-star service and allowed us to streamline a lot of processes. Every single day since we’ve benefited from it. Time’s being saved, mistakes aren’t being made – lots of wins have come from it.”

Although it was a time-intensive task, Martin and Kieran agree that the benefits make it a worthwhile endeavour.

Kieran added: “You sometimes have to slow down to go faster. It’s easy to say ‘we’re too busy for that’ but 10 years down the line, and 10 years of inefficiencies later, how much money has that cost the business?”

Expanding to keep up with growth of business

Martin and Kieran – who plan to take on a new financial adviser every year for the next four years – also looked closely at their recruitment process.

Kieran said: “Martin and I collectively have been doing this for 15 years, so we have good intel on what makes a good adviser. We’ve narrowed down the key characteristics that will help that person to help other people. That was time well invested and now we know the kind of people we want to bring on board and have a robust training plan for them.”

Now, celebrations are in order for Welsh & Taylor Wealth after a year of business growth and wins, with Martin and Kieran feeling good about what 2024 holds – both for their own business and for their clients.

Finishing the year on a high, existing clients have continued to value working with Welsh & Taylor Wealth, as demonstrated by over 150 five-star reviews and its ongoing status as one of Aberdeen’s top rated financial advice firms on VouchedFor.

Find out more about the services on offer at Welsh & Taylor Wealth.

More from Business

Heathrow Airport expects passenger numbers to reach record levels next year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow expects passenger numbers to hit record levels in 2024
H&M Group has reported stagnant sales in recent months (Mike Egerton/PA)
H&M sales fall back after warm weather dented September shopping
Actors Martine McCutcheon, Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley all starred in Love Actually (Ian West/PA)
London house prices more than double in 20 years since release of Love Actually
The UK’s energy watchdog has unveiled plans to lift the energy price cap from April next year to help firms recover debts (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy price cap could rise to help firms recover £3 billion in debts
Amy Leversidge will take over as head of the British Airline Pilots’ Association in January (PA)
Airline pilots’ union elects first female general secretary
Welsh & Taylor Wealth is celebrating a year of organic business growth.
Caley Thistle set to score from multi million pound Loch Ness hydro deal
Expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months have increased, according to GfK’s figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Consumer confidence increases amid Christmas cheer
Welsh & Taylor Wealth is celebrating a year of organic business growth.
After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch's £14m clubhouse project
Outgoing vice-chairman Davie Hutchison, left, with chairman Alex Wiseman and Richard Williamson.
Fishing body hails 'unprecedented' contribution of long-standing vice-chairman
(Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE and pound climb despite Bank of England caution over rate cuts