Home News Moray

Cascada returning to Elgin for MacMoray Summer Special after being voted fan favourites

Nobody will be evacuating the dancefloor when Cascada take to the stage.

By Ellie Milne
Cascada at MacMoray 2023
Cascada was one of the big headline acts at this year's MacMoray festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Fan favourites Cascada will return to Elgin next summer to perform at the MacMoray Summer Special.

The German music dance act took to the stage in Cooper Park in Easter and were voted best act by the crowd.

For the organisers, there was no question about bringing Cascada back to entertain the audience in 2024.

The “Evacuate the Dancefloor” performers will take to the stage on Sunday, August 11 next year.

Chart-topping Cascada, featuring singer Natalie Horler, will also celebrate their 20th anniversary next year.

Cascada performing at Clubland at P&J Live
Cascada performing at Clubland at P&J Live earlier this year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

They have toured the world for the past two decades and even represented Germany at Eurovision in 2013.

As well as providing the ultimate entertainment at the MacMoray Easter Festival this year, Cascada also brought high energy to P&J Live in Aberdeen with Clubland.

At the time, Natalie said she had “fond memories” of performing in Scotland because the crowds are always “a lot of fun”.

Who will join Cascada at the MacMoray Summer Special?

Cascada is the fifth act to be confirmed for the summer edition of the MacMoray festival on August 10-11.

On the Saturday, Danish group Aqua will take to the stage to perform their hits with “Barbie Girl” guaranteed to be on the setlist.

Crowds at MacMoray held in Cooper Park, Elgin
Crowds gathered in Elgin’s Cooper Park for the festival this past Easter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, have also been confirmed for the opening night of the festival.

Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Taryll Jackson will step back in time with their hit songs “Blame it on the Boogie” and “I Want You Back”.

On day two, festival-goers can enjoy performances from rock band Status Quo and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler.

Tickets can be purchased for the Easter and summer events by calling 01309 679613 or on the MacMoray website.

Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Conversation