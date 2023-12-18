Highland food van owner’s new-found optimism after challenging year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland food van owner’s new-found optimism after challenging year

The mum said she can't afford to slow down if she wants to keep food on the table for her daughter.

By Alex Banks
Sole Ceinos owns the Muird of Ord food van. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sole Ceinos owns the Muird of Ord food van. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Highland food van owner has high hopes for the near future despite a challenging year.

The Van in Muir of Ord is run by Argentine Sole Ceinos and has experienced several ups and downs since opening in 2018.

Ms Ceinos has put plans to scale up the business on hold after rises in costs.

However the chef of 18-years is now looking at the future with optimism, with plans for a new trailer in 2024.

Muir of Ord food truck struggles

Ms Ceinos said as the economy has struggled her business has taken a dip in profits.

Following a bounce-back post Covid, she is looking for the same again from next year.

Ms Ceinos said: “As long as I’m able to pay my bills I would say I’m doing okay, but it’s not been easy.

“I can’t afford to slow down if I want to keep putting food on the table for me and my daughter.

“As a single mum the hours are ideal for working while also being able to look after my daughter.

Burger and fries at Muir of Ord food van, The Van.
The Van has a permanent pitch in Muir of Ord. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“My plan to scale up the business has been slowed a bit as I don’t have the profits yet and it would be a huge risk.”

Ms Ceinos thinks the national living wage rise, which has seen criticism from other Highland businesses, will allow her to put prices up in the new year.

Time to get The Van moving

Ms Ceinos said she has constant new ideas to keep the business fresh for its customers.

One which she plans to look into next year is investing in a new trailer and travelling across the Highlands.

Ms Ceinos said: “At the moment we’ve got a permanent pitch at Muir of Ord Industrial Estate.

“I’ll be looking at a smaller trailer as this one is too big for me to be able to move from place to place.

Exterior of Highland food truck The Van.
The size of the trailer is too big for Sole Ceinos’ driving license. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“People are driving to me from places like Inverness and Tain so it would be nice to take it to them for a change.

“Buying a smaller trailer will also mean less generator fuel so in reality it would be more cost efficient.

“We’re well loved and supported and I have a great, loyal customer base. The support never goes unnoticed and I would like to give back.”

Conversation