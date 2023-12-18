Highland food van owner’s new-found optimism after challenging year

A Highland food van owner has high hopes for the near future despite a challenging year.

The Van in Muir of Ord is run by Argentine Sole Ceinos and has experienced several ups and downs since opening in 2018.

Ms Ceinos has put plans to scale up the business on hold after rises in costs.

However the chef of 18-years is now looking at the future with optimism, with plans for a new trailer in 2024.

Muir of Ord food truck struggles

Ms Ceinos said as the economy has struggled her business has taken a dip in profits.

Following a bounce-back post Covid, she is looking for the same again from next year.

Ms Ceinos said: “As long as I’m able to pay my bills I would say I’m doing okay, but it’s not been easy.

“I can’t afford to slow down if I want to keep putting food on the table for me and my daughter.

“As a single mum the hours are ideal for working while also being able to look after my daughter.

“My plan to scale up the business has been slowed a bit as I don’t have the profits yet and it would be a huge risk.”

Ms Ceinos thinks the national living wage rise, which has seen criticism from other Highland businesses, will allow her to put prices up in the new year.

Time to get The Van moving

Ms Ceinos said she has constant new ideas to keep the business fresh for its customers.

One which she plans to look into next year is investing in a new trailer and travelling across the Highlands.

Ms Ceinos said: “At the moment we’ve got a permanent pitch at Muir of Ord Industrial Estate.

“I’ll be looking at a smaller trailer as this one is too big for me to be able to move from place to place.

“People are driving to me from places like Inverness and Tain so it would be nice to take it to them for a change.

“Buying a smaller trailer will also mean less generator fuel so in reality it would be more cost efficient.

“We’re well loved and supported and I have a great, loyal customer base. The support never goes unnoticed and I would like to give back.”