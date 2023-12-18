Aberdeen fan view: Dons left to rue one fateful moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons left to rue one fateful moment

Chris Crighton reflects on a disappointing day at Hampden for Barry Robson's Dons.

By Chrs Crighton
Agony and ecstasy at the full-time whistle as Aberdeen are beaten by Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Agony and ecstasy at the full-time whistle as Aberdeen are beaten by Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Often in life, you can do things 99% right, but the 1% gets you.

Aberdeen’s powers of concentration and willingness to put their bodies in the firing line made it a suffocating afternoon for their opponents’ biggest dangers.

Not once during the first 75 minutes did any manage to find a clear avenue to create so much as a half-chance on the Dons’ goal from open play.

Then came the one fateful moment.

Dante Polvara lost on an all-in gamble on the ball going infield, Nicky Devlin could not summon one more sprint to close down the space, and Borna Barisic had all the time he wished to drop the decisive grenade into Aberdeen’s box and blow their chances sky high.

But, while clearly it is disappointing to miss out on a major trophy by a single-goal defeat in the final, there is a sense in which all were aware that victory here would cover a multitude of sins.

Rangers’ Borna Barisic confronts Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in the final moments of the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.

Results this season suggest that this side is regularly capable of such resilient shifts when winning is not necessarily expected, but struggles terribly at both ends of the pitch on days when it is.

It is perhaps difficult to mould essentially a whole new team whilst simultaneously competing in two environments where it is an underdog and a big fish respectively, but full focus must now turn to resolving that problem. Much less than 99% has been done right on that score.

When one of its own managers astonishingly – if not without foundation – describes Scottish football as rubbish, there is no excuse for a team which can compete like this to be so far down the heap.

It is essential that Aberdeen now avoid being among the masses of post-Christmas detritus carried off by the scaffy towards the bottom six dump.

