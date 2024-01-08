Forres firm Orbex recruits new chief executive ahead of first rocket launch

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has appointed tech industry veteran Phillip Chambers as its new chief executive.

His new role will see him help overlook Orbex’s growth journey, including the completion of Sutherland spaceport as it progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch.

Orbex said the appointment comes a “critical time” as the company progresses towards its launch, although there is not yet a date.

Rockets getting set for take off

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s North and South poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the Sun.

Orbex has already announced commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

‘Exciting time to join’

Mr Chambers, who takes over from interim chief executive Martin Coates, joins with more than two decades of experience in building innovative companies, scaling technology platforms for some of Europe’s most successful start-ups, including Gumtree, Peakon, and Qype.

He has already been part of the Orbex journey, becoming an investor in the firm’s Series C funding round during which the company raised £40.4 million.

Mr Chambers said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining Orbex and the global space industry as we look ahead to a significant period of growth for the business.

“As we progress towards the completion of the Sutherland Spaceport and our continuing work towards our first launch, we’re about to embark on an incredible journey.

“Orbex’s work is pivotal in making the UK a hub for European orbital launch, and after having already invested in the vision, I’m looking forward to focusing all my energy on driving Orbex towards the next phase of growth.”

Space industry expert joins

The Forres-based company has also announced Miguel Belló Mora leaves his post as director general of the Spanish Space Agency to join Orbex as executive chairman.

Mr Belló Mora most recently held the role of director general of the Spanish Space Agency and commissioner for the Aerospace Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), where he oversaw a £3.8 billion programme for the Spanish aerospace sector.

Previously he held leadership positions including founder and chief executive of Deimos space group and chief executive of the Atlantic International Research Centre.

Mr Belló Mora will provide “crucial industry knowledge to support Orbex’s ambitious strategy”.

He said: “I’ve never experienced a more exciting time during my 40 years in the space industry.

“Orbex’s ambition to continually drive the industry forward in both technology and green innovation, is unique for the business, and I am pleased to be able to help shape this.

“To be joining at the same time as Phil is an added bonus, and I look forward to working closely together during what is shaping up to be a crucial few years for Orbex.”