Forres firm Orbex recruits new chief executive ahead of first rocket launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Forres firm Orbex recruits new chief executive ahead of first rocket launch

Former director general of the Spanish Space Agency also joins as executive chaiman.

By Kelly Wilson
Phillip Chambers is new chief executive of Orbex . Image: Grayling
Phillip Chambers is new chief executive of Orbex . Image: Grayling

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has appointed tech industry veteran Phillip Chambers as its new chief executive.

His new role will see him help overlook Orbex’s growth journey, including the completion of Sutherland spaceport as it progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch.

Orbex said the appointment comes a “critical time” as the company progresses towards its launch, although there is not yet a date.

Rockets getting set for take off

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s North and South poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the Sun.

Night time view of Orbex Prime on its test stand in Kinloss.
Night time view of Orbex Prime on its test stand in Kinloss. Image: Orbex

Orbex has already announced commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

‘Exciting time to join’

Mr Chambers, who takes over from interim chief executive Martin Coates,  joins with more than two decades of experience in building innovative companies, scaling technology platforms for some of Europe’s most successful start-ups, including Gumtree, Peakon, and Qype.

He has already been part of the Orbex journey, becoming an investor in the firm’s Series C funding round during which the company raised £40.4 million.

Mr Chambers said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining Orbex and the global space industry as we look ahead to a significant period of growth for the business.

“As we progress towards the completion of the Sutherland Spaceport and our continuing work towards our first launch, we’re about to embark on an incredible journey.

“Orbex’s work is pivotal in making the UK a hub for European orbital launch, and after having already invested in the vision, I’m looking forward to focusing all my energy on driving Orbex towards the next phase of growth.”

Space industry expert joins

The Forres-based company has also announced Miguel Belló Mora leaves his post as director general of the Spanish Space Agency to join Orbex as executive chairman.

Mr Belló Mora most recently held the role of director general of the Spanish Space Agency and commissioner for the Aerospace Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), where he oversaw a £3.8 billion programme for the Spanish aerospace sector.

Phillip Chambers with new executive chairman Miguel Bello Mora. Image: Grayling

Previously he held leadership positions including founder and chief executive of Deimos space group and chief executive of the Atlantic International Research Centre.

Mr Belló Mora will provide “crucial industry knowledge to support Orbex’s ambitious strategy”.

He said: “I’ve never experienced a more exciting time during my 40 years in the space industry.

“Orbex’s ambition to continually drive the industry forward in both technology and green innovation, is unique for the business, and I am pleased to be able to help shape this.

“To be joining at the same time as Phil is an added bonus, and I look forward to working closely together during what is shaping up to be a crucial few years for Orbex.”

More from Business

Junior doctors in England have staged the longest walkout in NHS history (PA)
Junior doctors and Government told to ‘get back round the table’
BT’s first female chief executive is set to begin her role as the boss of the British telecoms giant in less than a month (BT/PA)
BT confirms start date for new boss Allison Kirkby amid full fibre push
Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA)
Bet365 chief’s £220m pay packet is not fair or appropriate, says think tank
Channel 4 is planning a round of job cuts as the broadcaster sharpens its focus on streaming services (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 warns staff of job cuts amid shift from TV to streaming
The residential mortgage market has started the new year with the biggest choice of products in more than 15 years, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
Number of mortgage options as 2024 gets under way ‘is highest in 15 years’
Poundland building in Elgin surrounded by scaffolding.
'Lessons need to be learned': Hopes Poundland works in Elgin will finally end in…
Two resolutions at McDonalds on complying with WHO guidelines and to phase out the use of antibiotics in meat production were rejected at shareholder meetings (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Investors condemned for opposing move to make meat suppliers cut antibiotics use
Stewart Milne Group builds homes across north-east Scotland as well as in the north-west of England.
North-east housebuilder Stewart Milne Group files administration notice in England
Three energy firms have been told they can return to enforcing prepayment meters (Yui Mok/PA)
Three energy firms permitted to return to forcible prepayment meter installation
Online trading firms CMC Markets and Plus500 provided positive trading updates on Monday (Alamy/PA)
Online trading firms lift guidance as market conditions improve