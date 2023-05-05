Orbex begins construction of spaceport ahead of first rocket launch from Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres-based spaceflight company Orbex has begun construction at Sutherland Spaceport as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil.

The spaceport, near Tongue on the north coast, which is expected to be the UK’s first operational spaceport, will be used to launch up to 12 orbital rockets per year for the deployment of satellites into Earth’s orbit.

It intended to become the first carbon-neutral spaceport in the world, both in its construction and its operation.

Orbex applied for a space launch licence from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority in early 2022.

Jobs boost

Around 250 new jobs in the Highlands and Islands are expected from it over the coming years, including 40 in Sutherland and Caithness.

In addition to the short-term contracts for local businesses and contractors that will result from construction, Orbex will be recruiting for skilled local jobs to support the operation of the spaceport.

The types of roles will span several areas including facilities and operational management, security, general administration and finance, stakeholder engagement and launch campaign-related roles.

Economic impact assessments commissioned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) found the spaceport has the potential to generate almost £1 billion in gross value added for the Highlands and Islands economy over the next 30 years.

Last year Orbex revealed its “Prime” rocket in its final form making this the first full orbital micro-launcher to be unveiled in Europe.

Prime is a 19-metre long, two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites weighing up to 180kg into low Earth orbit.

New investment

It was also confirmed today the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority will contribute £3m to support the development of Sutherland Spaceport, completing a public investment package that also includes just over £9m from HIE and the Scottish Government and £2.55m that the UK Space Agency announced in 2018.

Orbex has received widespread interest from commercial satellite manufacturers and has already signed launch contracts with seven customers.

The company also recently concluded its Series C funding round, netting the company an additional £40.4 million.

‘Important piece of the puzzle’

Orbex chief development officer and interim chief executive, Kristian von Bengtson, said: “Sutherland represents a new breed of spaceport, for a new breed of rocket.

“This is 21st century, agile spaceflight with sustainability at its core.

“With the construction of Sutherland Spaceport underway, this is an important piece of the puzzle that will make the UK a modern space nation.

“Just as importantly, we’re hopefully also setting the tone for how business can be a force for good, creating jobs and opportunities while minimising the impact upon the environment.”