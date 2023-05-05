Orbex begins construction of spaceport ahead of first rocket launch from Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orbex begins construction of spaceport ahead of first rocket launch from Highlands

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created from the new spaceport.

By Kelly Wilson
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Work has begun on the construction of Sutherland spaceport for Orbex. Image: Orbex

Forres-based spaceflight company Orbex has begun construction at Sutherland Spaceport as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil.

The spaceport, near Tongue on the north coast, which is expected to be the UK’s first operational spaceport, will be used to launch up to 12 orbital rockets per year for the deployment of satellites into Earth’s orbit.

It intended to become the first carbon-neutral spaceport in the world, both in its construction and its operation.

Orbex applied for a space launch licence from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority in early 2022.

Jobs boost

Around 250 new jobs in the Highlands and Islands are expected from it over the coming years, including 40 in Sutherland and Caithness.

In addition to the short-term contracts for local businesses and contractors that will result from construction, Orbex will be recruiting for skilled local jobs to support the operation of the spaceport.

The types of roles will span several areas including facilities and operational management, security, general administration and finance, stakeholder engagement and launch campaign-related roles.

Orbex first full orbital micro-launcher. Image: Orbex

Economic impact assessments commissioned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) found the spaceport has the potential to generate almost £1 billion in gross value added for the Highlands and Islands economy over the next 30 years.

Last year Orbex revealed its “Prime” rocket in its final form making this the first full orbital micro-launcher to be unveiled in Europe.

Prime is a 19-metre long, two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites weighing up to 180kg into low Earth orbit.

New investment

It was also confirmed today the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority will contribute £3m to support the development of Sutherland Spaceport, completing a public investment package that also includes just over £9m from HIE and the Scottish Government and £2.55m that the UK Space Agency announced in 2018.

Orbex has received widespread interest from commercial satellite manufacturers and has already signed launch contracts with seven customers.

The company also recently concluded its Series C funding round, netting the company an additional £40.4 million.

‘Important piece of the puzzle’

Orbex chief development officer and interim chief executive, Kristian von Bengtson, said: “Sutherland represents a new breed of spaceport, for a new breed of rocket.

“This is 21st century, agile spaceflight with sustainability at its core.

“With the construction of Sutherland Spaceport underway, this is an important piece of the puzzle that will make the UK a modern space nation.

“Just as importantly, we’re hopefully also setting the tone for how business can be a force for good, creating jobs and opportunities while minimising the impact upon the environment.”

